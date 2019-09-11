JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW 49, JOHN TYLER 7: It was all Lobos here Wednesday night at Lobo Stadium.
Isailynn Taylor had scoring runs of 75 and 59 yards, while Rodney Moore passed for a couple scores, leading the Lobo JV to a 49-7 win over John Tyler.
Moore had a connection of 60 yards to DeKalon Taylor and a 13-yard strike to Victor Bush. Reginald Hutchins added a one-yard score and Isaiah Harris paired with Jaquaris Cooper on a 50-yard bomb.
The Lobo defense got a 25-yard scoop-and-score from Dakayron Stafford and an interception from Codie Polk.
Carlos Vazquez was a perfect 7-of-7 on point after attempts.
The Lobo JV (3-0) is open next week.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW 33, JOHN TYLER 21: TYLER — Drake Mayfield’s 75-yard kickoff to the house got things started for the Lobo 9th grade.
Mayfield added a pick on defense as the frosh rolled to a 33-21 win over John Tyler at Rose Stadium.
Amarian Hamilton had two TDs on runs of 38 and 12 yards. Garrett Jessie took one in from 20 yards out and added a 2-point conversion.
Kaden Brooks had a 40-yard Pick 6, while Jartaivan Wright also had a pass theft. Dunruntrae Hodge forced a fumble and Brontravis Williams recovered. Nicolas Onofre contributed on a point after.
The Lobo 9th grade (3-0) is open next week.
FROM STAFF REPORTS