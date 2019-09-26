JUNIOR VARSITY
■ ROCKWALL 35, LONGVIEW 28: ROCKWALL — Rockwall earned two wins over Longview in JV action, defeating the Lobo A squad 35-28 and the Lobo B team 33-24.
For the Lobo A team, Isaiah Harris tossed touchdown passes of 50 yards to Dekalon Taylor and 31 yards to Alex Zulueta. Robert Vinson (1) and Jamien Horne (28) added touchdown runs for the Lobos, and Carlos Vazquez booted four extra points.
Taylor had an interception in the loss, and Dekayron Stanford and Spiro Mijalis recovered fumbles.
■ ROCKWALL 33, LONGVIEW 24: ROCKWALL — Rodney Moore threw one touchdown pass and ran for another in the loss for the Lobos.
Moore tossed a 47-yard scoring strike to Jaquaris Cooper, scored on a 9-yard run and had two-point conversion passes to D’Quincee Lafayette and Malik Lewis.
Isailynn Taylor scored on a 9-yard run and added a two-pointer, while Leonard Epps recovered a fumble and De’Traveian Davis blocked an extra point.
■ PINE TREE 35, HALLSVILLE 8: HALLSVILLE — Hunter Gleason tossed a pair of touchdown passes, Ethan Morgan rushed for 106 yards and a TD and Pine Tree rolled to a 35-8 win over Hallsville.
Gleason threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Blinks and a 5-yard TD strike to Lukas Branson. Damarion Morris added 79 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Jeremiah Bailey picked up 20 yards on the ground and scored once.
Branson finished with nine tackles and Hurcules Tarver added six tackles for the Pirates.
NINTH GRADE
■ ROCKWALL 48, LONGVIEW 26: The Lobo ninth grade A team fell to Rockwall, 48-26, at Lobo Stadium.
Garrett Jessie scored on a 5-yard run, and Landyn Grant threw a touchdown pass and rushed for one score in the loss for the Lobos.
Grant connected with Drake Mayfield on a 32-yard touchdown pass and again for the two-point conversion and he hit Jartavian Wright on a 6-yard TD strike. Grant also scored on a 1-yard run.
Jaden Bradley had a fumble recovery for Longview.
■ LONGVIEW 29, ROCKWALL 13: Jordan Allen threw touchdown passes of 31 yards to Cortez Ingram and 80 yards to Ja’Kevyon Curry to lead the Lobo B team to a 29-13 win over Rockwall at Lobo Stadium.
Allen also added a pair of two-point conversions, while D’Marcus McGee scored on touchdown runs of 55 and 5 yards. Nicolas Onofre hit an extra point for the Lobos, and Lamareon Allen and Curry both intercepted passes.
