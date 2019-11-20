Coming up in his football career, Lobo tight end Jhailon Braden watched Jaylin Brown and Daquavion Randall play and excel at the position.
He took notes.
”To be physical, play with grit, be coachable and to play smooth,” Braden said. “They taught me a lot of things from blocking, to running routes — everything.
”I watched, learned and progressed.”
Brown broke school records in receiving in the 2016-17 seasons.
”He was a go-getter,” Braden said. “Wherever the ball was, he went and got it.”
Randall enjoyed the physical side of playing the position, a pivotal one in the Lobo offense.
”Quay, he said you’ve got to be a dog in the trenches,” Braden said. “Go attack.”
Both areas apply to Braden, who saw plenty of playing time in 2018 alongside Randall and has been a bookend on the Lobo offensive line this season.
”He’s a great effort guy and a kid that loves the game of football,” Longview head coach John King said. “He practices the game the way it needs to be practices. He’s got a high motor and is that way year-round and has been that way since youth football.”
This season, Braden was called on to help guide the way for a new Lobo offense and provide an extra level of protection from his position.
”They’ve played pretty good all year, all of them,” King said of Braden as well Daniel Warner and juniors Austin Pencheon and Justin Beltran. “We asked them to do a lot more earlier on than we normally would because we felt like it would help with protection and in the running game in creating another game. It was something that was favorable to us with a new offensive line in helping those guys along the way.”
Added Braden: “As the season has gone along, the offensive line has started clicking more, we’re communicating and playing as one. It’s the same as the whole offense, really, we’ve progressed and have been able to do a lot.”
Versatile describes Braden as well as the Lobo offense, which has rushed for 3,243 yards on 389 snaps and thrown for 1,828 yards on 197 passing plays.
A big part of the former, Braden, as well as Pencheon, got in on the second part of the mix this past week in the Lobos’ playoff opener against Temple.
Braden caught two touchdown passes, giving him three on the year, and Pencheon added his first score on his first varsity catch in the 41-10 win. Braden has 15 catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns on the season and had five catches for 80 yards and two scores as a junior.
”It was a lot of fun,” Braden said. “To get two in one night, it was special especially being the last home game.
”And I told Austin he was going to get one. He didn’t believe me but he went and got it.”
No matter which area, the catching or the blocking, Braden said he’s ready for whatever is next as the Lobos head to the second round of the postseason.
”It’s won, not done,” he said. “We’ve got to stay focused with that tunnel vision, play our assignments and believe in ourselves.”
Longview meets Dallas Jesuit in a Class 6A, Division II, Region II area playoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.