Up-downs on one end and gassers on the other, there was a theme at Lobo Stadium: Get it right.
Longview was back on the practice field Monday afternoon with their focus on improvement while beginning preparation for the 111th meeting with Marshall after an ugly season-opening loss to Temple.
“Like I told them today, don’t mistake activity for achievement. We just can’t run a play or drill just to do and thing we can get things accomplished,” Longview head coach John King said. “We’ve got to get it all corrected and there’s a list but we’ve got to do in the right way and not just go through the motions. There’s only one way to do it and that’s hard work.
“It was a better Monday today. We’ve got to show up and improve and I felt we took steps in the right direction today.”
Moving on from a mistake-filled loss to Temple, the Lobos now turn their attention to the annual showdown with Marshall, who opened its season with a 34-26 win over New Caney this past Friday.
The Mavericks entered the Dave Campbell Texas Football’s at No. 10 in Class 5A, DII. The Lobos, meanwhile, dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in the 5A, DI poll.
Marshall finished with 367 yards of total offense — 205 through the air and 162 on the ground — while New Caney rolled up 424 (66 passing, 358 rushing).
“Offensively, they’re very athletic with some big-play guys behind an offensive line that returns everyone. Very potent and explosive,” King said. “Defensively, they’ve got a bunch of guys back that played against us last year, particularly on the defensive line. They’ve got some young kids that look good on tape, too.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.