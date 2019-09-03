TYLER — Longview maintained its stranglehold on the top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A part of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll following the opening week of the high school football season.
Longview was a unanimous selection with all 13 first-place votes and 195 points after its 24-21 win at Lufkin.
Despite the loss, Lufkin jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the rankings.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the poll, Gladewater received seven first-place votes and 176 points to move into the No. 1 spot after coming in at No. 3 in the preseason edition. The Bears opened the season with a 39-26 win over Spring Hill.
Malakoff was right behind Gladewater with five first-place votes and 174 points. Daingerfield also received a first-place vote and is fourth in the poll behind Jefferson. Atlanta fell from No. 1 to No. 5 after a 47-26 loss to Gilmer.
In Class 6A/5A/4A, Carthage moved up from No. 5 to No. 2, and Tyler Lee went from No. 9 to No. 5.
John Tyler fell from No. 2 to No. 8, and Marshall slipped from No. 3 to No. 9.
Chapel Hill, Pine Tree and Athens were newcomers to the big-school rankings, while Texas High, Whitehouse and Pittsburg dropped out.
San Augustine jumped from No. 15 to No. 9 in the small-school rankings. West Rusk and New Diana were newcomers to the poll, while Harmony, Troup and Carlisle dropped out.
Notable games this week are No. 9 Marshall at No. 1 Longview, No. 8 John Tyler vs. No. 5 Tyler Lee, No. 7 Gilmer at No. 10 Van and No. 4 Pleasant Grove at No. 6 Henderson.
Small-school showdowns include No. 1 Gladewater at No. 5 Atlanta and No. 12 Waskom at No. 14 West Rusk.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, freelance writer Joe Hale, Reagan Roy of CBS 19 and Harlen Lobley of AlphaMedia East Texas.