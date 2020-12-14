Speed and physicality collide Friday night when Longview and Lancaster lock up in a second round playoff game at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium.
Lancaster checks in at No. 3 in Class 5A, Division II at a 10-0 record, full of, to put it lightly, dominating wins in District 6-5A, DI.
Say what you will about their district, Longview head coach John King knows what he is seeing on tape.
“They’re a good football team and that shows no matter who they’re lining up against,” King said. “They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical and they’re well-coached.
“Offensively, they’ve got a quarterback that can throw the ball and extend plays. They’ve got two good running backs that can take it the distance on any given play. They’ve got burners at receiver. They’re going to stretch you thin. Defensively, their two tackles are about 320 a piece and can hold a point. Speed at the second and third level. They can make it look easy on offense and definitely make it not so easy on defense.”
Lancaster put up 80-plus points in five of their first district games and scored 47 in the other. The Tigers finished with three wins over 55 points and a forfeit the rest of the regular season before opening the playoffs with a 29-6 win over Frisco Wakeland.
It adds up to 587 points scored and 50 points allowed.
“I’ll tell you this, there’s not many districts, if any, where this team wouldn’t be competing for the top spot,” King said. “They played their schedule and took care of business. This is a program with a lot of pride and tradition and a great coach.
“They’re not going to have any problem getting up for a big game.”
Longview comes in having giving up 191 points in 10 games, including holding Lufkin without a touchdown for the first time in the series since 1989, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson. The Lobos have allowed 1,672 passing yards on 243 attempts and 801 rushing yards on 264 carries this season with a turnover margin of plus-10.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium.