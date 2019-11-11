Keep building was the message Longview head coach John King had for his team on Monday to welcome the postseason.
Longview returns to the playoffs off its 11th undefeated regular season in program history and a District 11-6A championship. Those things, however, don’t matter much now.
“Nothing was given to this team and there was a tremendous amount of work, more than most will realize, to get to this point and give us a chance in the postseason,” King said. “All the records are out the window and it’s time to find a way to go 1-0 each week.”
Longview began that on Monday some 30 minutes down the road in Tatum ISD’s indoor facility. Day-by-day was King’s message on Monday.
“This is one we’ve got and we’ve got to make the most of it every day to build toward Friday night,” King said. “The game wasn’t played today and it’s not played tomorrow or the next day.
“Today was productive work and tomorrow needs to be as well. We’ve got to focus, improve and build each day.”
And get ready for what Friday brings as Temple, at 8-2, travels to Lobo Stadium for a Class 6A, Division II, Region II bi-district playoff.
It’s a first-round meeting, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, that pits two historical programs against one another to get the postseason started. The Lobos and Wildcats each began football in 1909 and 1907, respectively, and have combined for 1,508 wins — including 131 in the postseason — since then.
“They have so much tradition in that program like we do here,” King said. “They’ve been a mainstay in the playoffs for a while with a lot of wins.
“We’re a mirror image of each other in being a one high school district with the longevity and history of both programs with the amount of wins. More than that, the pride that both teams play with as well as the support they get from the community.”
How about the 2019 edition of the Temple Wildcats?
“Very athletic, big, physical, loaded with talent and very well-coached,” King said.
Temple comes in with two losses on the season, a season-opening loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-29, and a District 12-6A showdown with Waco Midway that saw the Panthers grab a 52-28 win.
It’ll be strength-on-strength come Friday with the Wildcat offense, which averaged 48.1 points and 429.9 yards per game, against a Lobo defense that held opponents to 8.4 points and 182.2 yards per game.
Temple senior quarterback Vance Willis led 12-6A in passing with 1,672 yards and added 883 rushing yards on the ground. Running backs Anthony Jackson and Sarmari Howard, a sophomore, combined for 1,912 of the Wildcats’ 3,188 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who is committed to Texas, has 29 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
“It starts with the quarterback and the two running backs but it’s the quarterback that makes them go,” King said. “He’s a dynamic player with the ball in the zone read game and the other two can take it on any given snap.
“Three guys up front over 300 pounds that are big and athletic. It’s been amazing to watch them progress and gel over the course of the season. It’s a difficult scheme to prepare for.”
Defensively, the Wildcats allowed 27.6 points and 360.4 yards — 223.2 rushing and 137.2 passing — per game this season.
Longview’s offense finished with 403 points points this season and nearly 3,000 rushing yards while averaging 450.4 yards per game.
“They’ve got some young kids and, again, very athletic,” King said. “I think early on in the season they were trying to find their personnel and mixed-and-matched some things and, as of late, they’ve played well on defense. Disruptive up front with the most experience in the secondary with three seniors but none of those underclassmen look like it anymore.”
That’s what comes Friday to Lobo Stadium. The focus now is taking it one day at a time.
COMMUNITY PEP RALLY
A community pep rally, which will feature cheerleaders, the band and football players, is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Sonic on the corner of Hawkins Parkway and Fourth Street. A portion of the proceeds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will benefit the Longview ISD Foundation.
TICKETS ON SALE
Tickets for Friday’s game will go on sale at 8 a.m. today at the LISD Athletic Office and will be general admission for $7 for adults and $3 for students. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today though Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.