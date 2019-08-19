Longview hit the field for the second week of preseason practice with a lot going on.
On top of the first full practice in pads aside from Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage, Longview High started school on Monday, a week earlier than usual. Both led to a typical and not-so-typical Monday.
Work, both in the schoolhouse and practice field, will continue throughout to the week heading into the Lobos' lone preseason scrimmage this Friday against Texas High.
Here's a few things heading into week two of the preseason:
ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY
Longview defensive lineman Sawyer-Goram Welch picked up his 15th overall offer on Monday, hearing from Oregon State.
The 6-4, 290-pound returning starter announced the news on Twitter: 'Honored to receive an offer from Oregon State University #GoBeavs,' the post read.
Oregon State is the 15th offer overall for Goram-Welch, joining Oklahoma State and SFA since Aug. 1. He said Monday that he plans to visit Oklahoma State on Sept. 7 for an official visit, his second of five given to prospects. Goram-Welch, who has tentatively planned to commit to a school during the Lobos' regular season, previously took an official visit to SMU and plans to visit Illinois for a game this fall.
Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, SMU, Air Force, Texas Tech, Florida International, Illinois, Southern Miss, Memphis, Tulane, Purdue and Rice are on the table for Goram-Welch.
Goram-Welch has been a mainstay for the Lobos' defensive line this fall alongside rising junior Joe Jones and fellow senior Andrew Beltran. Depth has been the focus on the line so far with heavy rotation on Monday, including Michael Mavhunga, Leundre Craven, Marque Jackson, Davian Reese and sophomore Jessie Fairchild.
BUSIEST MAN AT PRACTICE
JD Williams continued to spend time bouncing around practice on Monday in his 'Swiss Army Knife' role for the Lobos.
The senior got reps in at quarterback, running back, slot receiver and fielded kicks.
"I've been everywhere," Williams said. "I've just got to be prepared not matter where I am to help the team. It's a lot but I enjoy it and that's my goal, to help the team wherever I can."
Williams added a nice catch from quarterback Haynes King during Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage did the same on Monday to go with a nice run from the tailback spot. He said it's a crucial week of preparation for the Lobos.
"I saw a lot of things over the first week," he said. "On offense, we messed up some stuff but then bounced back strong. Defensively, they've been playing great.
"We've just got to keep getting better each day and get ready for Aug. 30. We've got to focus. I feel like once we're locked-in and loaded, this team has a lot of potential."
SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE
All three Lobo teams -- freshman, junior varsity and varsity -- will scrimmage Texas High on Friday at Longview High School.
Sub-varsity will begin at 5 p.m. with the freshmen scrimmaging on the grass practice fields. Those attending the freshmen scrimmage are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and will have a seating area roped off, head coach John King said. The junior varsity team will scrimmage at Lobo Stadium at 5 p.m.
The varsity portion is set to begin at 7 p.m. with each unit, first and second team, getting two sessions of 12-snaps. That will be followed by a special teams segment and will conclude with a 15-minute live half.
Admission to Friday's scrimmage is $3 for adults and $2 for students with all proceeds benefiting the Texas High School Coaches Association's 'Our Day to Shine' program, which raises money for hardship cases for athletes and coaches throughout Texas. King said three players from LHS have received over $9,000 from the benevolence fund in the past.