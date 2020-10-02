MARSHALL – No. 110 was all Longview.
A week after its dismal season-opener, the Lobos bounced back in a big way and Marshall felt the wrath from the start.
Longview’s offense scored on its first seven possessions and the defense, outside of one big play, was shut down the entire night in a 53-21 Lobo win on Friday at Maverick Stadium.
With the win, the Lobos pull even on the season at 1-1 with its 19th win over Marshall (1-1) in the past 20 meetings.
Longview did a little bit of everything on offense but the ground attack of Kaden Meredith and Markevion Haynes was a two-headed monster against the Mavericks. The tailback duo finished with 260 of Longview’s 314 rushing yards and both had a pair of touchdowns. Both hit the 100-yard mark in the first half with Meredith finished with 124 and Haynes with 136.
Longview sophomore quarterback Landyn Grant got the start and finished 4-of-5 passing for 89 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown to Jalen Hale. Grant also capped Longview’s opening drive with a one-yard sneak. Fellow sophomore Jordan Allen came in later and went 4-of-6 for 70 yards and had a rushing score as well.
Spencer Powell had a 49-yard punt, six point-after attempts and closed the scoring with a 19-yard field goal.
Longview out-gained the Mavericks 365-106 in the first half, 476-207 overall and started 7-of-7 on third-down conversions. The Mavericks got a chunk of those on two big plays – a first-quarter 80-yard touchdown pass on its first snap of the night and a 53-yard run late in the third quarter.
Tyree Hale and Shannon Jackson pulled down interceptions for the Lobo defense and Jacobi Williams recovered a fumble. Longview’s defensive front, led by Joe Jones, Bryant Arthur as well as host of Lobos in rotation, held the Mavericks to 55 yards on 12 carries total.
Marshall finished with 107 total yards against Longview’s first-team defense.
The one-two punch of Meredith and Haynes started early on an 11-play, 75-yard drive with Grant capping the opening march with one-yard sneak. The point after missed and Longview led 6-0.
On the next snap, Marshall quarterback Brent Burris connected for the first of three times with a speedy Demarcus Williams for an 80-yard touchdown to give Marshall a 7-6 lead. The two connected twice more in the third quarter on 15 and 28-yard touchdown passes.
Meredith ripped a 24-yard run after a 29-yard catch-and-run screen pass from Grant to tight end Austin Pencheon to put the Lobos ahead 13-7 midway through the first quarter.
Tyree Hale made a leaping interception on Marshall’s next possession, setting up Grant’s 41-yard pass to Jalen Hale for a 20-7 Lobo lead.
A long kickoff return and penalty set up Marshall at the Lobo 27 but the defense held, resulting in a missed 49-yard field goal and 20-7 score at the end of the first quarter.
Meredith and Haynes continued on the next drive, with sophomore Amarian Hamilton getting in the mix, as Meredith punched in a 5-yard touchdown run.
A safety and lost fumble on a kickoff return from the Mavericks set up Haynes’ two second-quarter touchdowns of 30 and five-yard runs.
Allen had a one-yard punch-in and Powell’s kick were the 10 Lobo points in the second half.
Longview welcomes Tyler Legacy (2-0) in its home opener on Friday.