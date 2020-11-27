The Longview Lobos are headed to the playoffs for the 20th consecutive season, and on Friday Longview displayed all three phases of the game they'll need to take with them to have a successful postseason run.
Using a potent running game, a stifling defense and opportunistic special teams play, Longview rolled to a 55-10 win over McKinney North in a District 7-5A Division I skirmish at Lobo Stadium.
The win moves the Lobos to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in district play heading into next week's regular-season final at Tyler High. McKinney North drops to 3-6 and 3-3 with the loss. The Bulldogs are idle next week.
It didn't start well on Friday for the Lobos, who were playing for the first time since dropping an 18-13 decision to Highland Park back on Nov. 6. Longview had a pass picked off near the end zone on its opening drive, and McKinney North marched 84 yards in 13 plays - eating 5:01 off the game clock - to take a 3-0 lead.
From there, it was all Lobos.
Longview scored on its next five possessions, took a commanding lead in at the half and blanked the visiting Bulldogs after the break.
"We were just our own worst enemy early, but we were able to get it adjusted pretty quickly," Longview head coach John King said of the early turnover and North's long, opening scoring march.
"We settled down on what they were doing and what we wanted to do. We did that pretty quick and played a solid game from there, effective on offense and swarming on defense. They locked in, got settled down and played our game."
Thanks to a couple of botched special teams plays that led to negative yards - and directly to one touchdown - McKinney North finished the first half with one rushing yards on 17 carries. Bulldog quarterback Gavin Constantine did pass for 139 yards in the half, but most came on the opening drive.
The Lobos took the opening possession and moved to the McKinney North 34 before Marquise Alexander intercepted a Jordan Allen pass at the 4-yard line to end the Longview scoring threat.
Constantine then went to work through the air, completing his first six pass attempts and moving the Bulldogs to the Lobo 12-yard line before the drive stalled and Tyler Huettel came on to drill a 28-yard field goal to give the visitors a 3-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first.
Longview answered with a quick, four-play, 68-yard drive that was capped by a 39-yard scoring jaunt from Kaden Meredith, who finished the day with 188 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
A blocked punt by Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson set up Longview's next scoring drive. This time the Lobos moved 16 yards in just three plays, adding to the lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Justin Beltran. The lead was 13-3 with 1:22 left in the opening quarter, and the Lobos quickly added to the lead in the second stanza.
A combo sack by Jackson-Jamerson and Jahkamian Carr forced a McKinney North punt and set the Lobos up in good shape at the Bulldog 48. Meredith had a pair of 14-yard runs after an interference penalty, and capped the drive with a 9-yard blast up the middle to boost the lead to 20-3.
After the Lobo defense forced another punt, Longview moved 55 yards in seven plays and added to the lead with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Haynes with 5:10 left in the half.
North countered by driving 67 yards in seven plays and getting a 7-yard touchdown run from Elijah Alexander with 2:45 left in the half, but the celebration was short-lived for the Bulldogs when Meredith sprinted 60 yards on the next Lobo snap to put Longview on top 34-10.
Special teams made its second big play of the night just before the half when North - pinned deep in its own territory - had a snap on a punt sail over the punter's head and into the end zone. The punter attempted to kick the ball out of the end zone, but whiffed, and Jacobi Williams recovered for Longview. The touchdown sent Longview into the break with a commanding 41-10 lead.
McKinney North didn't cross midfield in the second half, and the Lobos used touchdown runs by Meredith of seven yards in the third period and LaDaylon Jackson from 10 yards out in the fourth to put the finishing touches on the blowout.