Longview head coach John King praised his team during a bounce-back week of practice and after the Lobos’ second game of the season, a big road win over rival Marshall.
Then he told them to flush that victory faster than they did the season-opening loss.
“First thing I told them after the game was good job and then move forward,” King said. “I told them they did it the previous week and they better do it again this week. That’s just as important, if not more.”
King was pleased the way the Lobos ran the ball, coming away with 300-plus yards, and creating turnovers on defense with three. The penalties were cut down as well. He called it a ‘work in progress.’
“I think we took a step but that’s easy to do when things are going your way like they were the other night,” King said. “Against Temple, things didn’t go our way and we didn’t battle through those things. They learned that lesson and now have to learn to handle both instances.
“Good win and we grew but it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. We’ve still got improvements to make and have to make them in a hurry. We’re a different football team in a lot of ways and we’ve got to find our identity in what we do well and then improve in areas that we don’t so we can put a winning product on the field.”
Next up is Tyler Legacy in the Lobos’ home opener on Friday night at Lobo Stadium. The Red Raiders come into the game at 2-0 on the season with big wins over Lufkin and Tyler High.
And two big-time running backs in Jamarion Miller, who recently picked up and offer from Texas and Bryson Donnell.
“Offensively, Miller and Donnell have been lighting it up behind a big offensive line,” King said. “Defensively, they’ve changed it up a bit in a stack defense and are attacking. Coach (Joe) Willis has done a great job in a short amount of time.”
Tickets for Friday night’s game, which has a 7 p.m. kickoff, will be on sale to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday at the LHS Athletic Office. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate and all ticket purchases with be credit card only.
HAYNES MAKES COLLEGIATE DEBUT
John King watches football games different than most, obviously, as a coach. He’s watching the sidelines, the little things.
So when he saw his son, Haynes, have a brief conversation with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher late in the game against Alabama on Saturday, he knew what was coming.
Sure enough, a few minutes later, Haynes, a true freshman quarterback for the Aggies, was on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“Tough to describe,” King said. “Butterflies, nervous, excited, anxious — all of the above and then some.
“That was something that he’s dreamed about his entire life, playing quarterback in the Southeastern Conference and to get his first snaps at Alabama, that’s one heck of a way to get broken into SEC football. As a dad watching your son do that, it’s pretty special.”
Haynes completed his first pass attempt for 17 yards and had a 22-yard run on a drive. He finished with 43 rushing yards on five carries, a team high, but was intercepted in the endzone.
“He did OK, maintained his composure,” John King said. “He had a bad ball at the end of the game that he wishes he had back but other than that, pretty good.”