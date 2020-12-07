Jahkamian Carr tuned up for the playoffs with his best performance of the season, and Mason Courtney turned in another solid game in helping his team reach the state semifinals.
For their efforts, Longview’s Carr and Carthage’s Courtney have earned Player of the Week honors for Week 15 of the high school football season.
Carr is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the Lobos’ 58-14 win over Tyler High School.
The Lobos will open the Class 5A Division I playoffs at home on Friday against longtime rival Lufkin. Longview is 7-2 heading into Friday’s contest following the win over Tyler High, and the Lobo defense allowed 17, 13, 10 and 14 points in the final four regular season games.
Carr, a senior defensive lineman, has 47 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups.
Courtney, the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week, carried 22 times for 210 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 12 years in No. 1 ranked Carthage’s 52-14 beatdown of China Spring on Friday in a 4A Division II regional final contest.
In three playoff games (the Bulldogs advanced due to forfeit in one contest), Courtney has rushed for 422 yards and 10 touchdowns. For the season, the senior standout has carried 162 times for 1,187 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 267 yards and two more scores.
Carthage (12-0) will take on Wimberley (11-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Porter in a state semifinal contest.