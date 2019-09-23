The slate has been wiped clean.
After a 4-0 run through non-district, the Longview Lobos now turn their attention to the second part of the season with District 11-6A starting Friday.
Longview gutted out a win over Lufkin, 24-21, to begin its state title defense. Then came two romps over Marshall and John Tyler, two teams that were finding its footing in the early season. The non-district finale brought home a win against one of Louisiana’s best in West Monroe.
Through all four, the Lobo defense, who has allowed 28 total points has been steady while the offense, while putting up 150 points, is still working on finding its rhythm.
“I think our defense is about what we thought they were and they’ve been pretty good,” Longview head coach John King said. “They’ve played different styles just about every week and have been able to adapt while communicating and playing together. They’ve been the driving force.
“Offensively, it’s been hit and miss. The consistency is still not there. We’ve got to get more consistent in every area.
“We’re not a bad team but we’re not where we want to be yet.”
The Lobo defense, led by linebacker Tyshawn Taylor with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks, safety Malik Cannon with 33 tackles and eight for loss and the line duo of Sawyer Goram-Welch and Drew Beltran with a combined 12 tackles for loss and six sacks, is getting opponents off the field with a combined 10-of-45 conversion rate on third down.
Offensively, the Lobos hit the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, led by junior running back Kaden Meredith with 439 yards and six touchdowns. The Lobos are 25-of-46 on third down have points on 21 of 40 possessions. Quarterback Haynes King has thrown for 663 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
“The running game is coming along and Kaden has put up some good nights for us,” King said. “It’s been a lot of work on everybody’s part. We’re not too explosive right now. We’ve got to find a way to be both of those things, explosive and consistent.”
Week 5 and beyond is a pivotal one as District 11-6A, ranked as the toughest districts in Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football computer rankings, gets going on Friday.
It gets going with a premier showdown as the Lobos play host to Rockwall, who comes to Lobo Stadium at 3-1.
It’s the Yellowjacket offense that’s turning heads with a prolific 53 points per game so far. A massive part of that is senior Jaxon Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State commit.
“He’s a dynamic football player and does a little big of everything for them — receiver, wildcat quarterback, kickoff return, punt return and and playing in the secondary, a do-it-all guy,” King said. “I feel like he’s the best player in the state of Texas, that’s my opinion of him, a first-class individual that can do a lot of things.”
Smith-Njigba, while a massive weapon, is far from the only one, King said.
“They like getting the ball to him but they have plenty more,” King said. “The quarterback (sophomore Braedyn Locke) is a playmaker and can get it to any of the three receivers they have behind a big offensive line. They’ve had success running the ball as much as they’ve had throwing it.”
With the out-scoring ability on offense, the Yellowjacket defense has allowed 36 points per game this season.
“We’ve got to be balanced,” King said. “And more consistent.”
The 4-0 record is gone and that’s the mentality the Lobos are taking into what promises to be a wild district race that starts with a big one on Friday.
“Nothing that we’ve done to this point matters,” King said. “Everything for the next six weeks is what will make you or break you in terms of being a playoff team and playing for a district championship. Those are two things that are still on our goal board as a team and we’ve got to work to be able to put ourselves in a position for both.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.