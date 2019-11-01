Longview linebacker Tyshawn Taylor turned in a huge game and Patrick Webb put two exclamation points on a dominant night for the Lobo defense.
Taylor led a dismantling of Lee on defense and Webb took two intereceptions to the house as Longview moved to 9-0 on the season with a 49-7 dismantling of Tyler Lee on senior night on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
With the win, Longview locks in a home game in its playoff opener and heads into the regular season finale at 5-0 in District 11-6A action against Mesquite with a chance to sure up a solo district championship.
Lee drops to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in district action with a playoff-or-bust finale at home against Mesquite Horn.
The Lobo defense shut down Lee from the start. The Red Raiders, who averaged 360 yards of offense coming into Friday, finished with 100 yards on the night, a bulk coming on a late fourth-quarter drive to get on the scoreboard. It was the first time Lee crossed midfield. The Red Raiders had 77 rushing yards on 23 carries and passed for 23.
Offensively for the Lobos, who led 14-0 at halftime, quarterback Haynes King finished with four touchdowns to four receivers in a 14-of-22 night for 157 yards.
Kaden Meredith hit the 100-yard mark with a touchdown as Longview rolled up 205 yards on 33 carries.
Kyas Moore had four catches for 51 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown. Phillip Washington and Kaden Kearbey combined for four catches with each hitting paydirt. King’s fourth pass hit freshman Jalen Hale for a 35-yard score.
But it was the Lobo defense who once again stole the show with three shutout quarters, giving the unit 27 on the season. Lee finished with six first downs and went 3-of-10 on third-down conversions.
With Taylor’s explosive night, Malik Cannon, Drew Beltran, Sawyer Goram-Welch and Joe Jones turned in playmaking nights.
Longview’s offense started strong with an 8-play, 64-yard march to the endzone to open with Meredith punching in a four-yard touchdown. King hit Moore for 28 yards on the drive.
Beltran got going early on Lee’s first snap with a sack, sparking the first of four-straight punts in the first half.
The Lobos had an 11-play, 58-yard march with King and Washington connecting in the second quarter but had a turnover on downs, its only punt and a missed field goal to take a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Meredith gave the offense traction to start the second half with 75 yards, including a 17-yard burst that set up King’s pass to Moore and a 21-0 lead.
Two plays later, Webb stepped in front of a Lee pass and went 17 yards to the house for a four-score lead.
After a third-down conversion from Meredith, King hit Hale across the middle on a 35-yard score and a 35-0 lead after three quarters.
The Lobos upped that that with three third-down conversions and a fourth-down on King’s fourth touchdown pass of the night to Kearbey, who took a tipped ball from tight end Jhailon Braden to the ground.
Three plays later, it was Webb again with his second interception and a field-weaving return 48 yards to the house.
On the next drive, Lee picked up its third first down of the night with 3:44 left, crossed midfield for the first time with 3:14 left and scored after the Lobos’ second penalty of the night extended the drive. Mark Patton punched it in on a fourth-and-one at the four-yard line.