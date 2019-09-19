Similarities run deep across state lines between the Longview Lobos and West Monroe Rebels.
Both teams are highly-ranked in their respective states. Both teams have won a lot of games. Both have done so with a particularly physical style of football. Both are rich in tradition. Both have pride.
It all collides in the middle tonight at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana, in a matchup that both agree could easily be the best teams they’ve seen to date in the 2019 season.
“This isn’t just some run-of-the-mill team,” Longview head coach John King said. “This team is physical, is well-coached and on a mission.
“You can tell by the way they’re playing and the way they’ve played for a few decades now. They’re going to give us their best shot. We’ve got to do the same.”
Here are a few things to watch when Texas meets Louisiana, when the Lobos and Rebels collide:
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
West Monroe’s offense, with its ground-and-pound style of play, could easily play a big factor when the Lobos have the ball as well. Possessions will be limited and the Lobos, who have scored 119 points in three games this season, must stay away from drive-killing penalties and turnovers that have overshadowed that point total in all three games. West Monroe’s strength is its defensive line, led by Louisiana Tech commit Dontrell Cobbs. That pits Longview’s offensive line, which has improved but remains a work-in-progress, against its toughest task to date. Longview ran for 348 yards against John Tyler and has 108 rushes to 68 passes this season. Quarterback Haynes King was picked off three times against the Lions and while the ground game remains an objective, working the pass game will be equally as important as well. West Monroe held Memphis Ridgeway to 177 total yards, 78 coming on a late touchdown pass, in a 37-7 win. Shreveport Byrd finished with 158 yards against the Rebels.
“They’re solid in what they do and will present problems with different looks and different fronts,” King said. “When they get you in long-yardage situations, they’re going to blitz you and they’re good at it. That’s where they thrive. The biggest difference I’ve seen today compared to when we played in 2006 is their secondary. They’ve got five guys that are good at what they do and understand their scheme.
“We’ve got to stay out of long-yardage situations. That’s when they attack. I’d like for us to be able to run the football effectively and quit making mistakes with penalties and busted assignments. We’re going to have to make a few plays in the passing game. They’re going to load the box, press you up and challenge you.”
WHEN WEST MONROE HAS THE BALL
Shreveport Times writer Jimmy Watson summed up the West Monroe offense quite frankly after the win over Byrd: ‘The secret for the Rebels is pounding away mercilessly at opponents until a seam is found,’ he wrote. Longview’s defense has been solid against the run with 158 total rushing yards for opponents this season. West Monroe’s offensive line, King said, is a different animal. The throwing game, under junior quarterback Lane Little, can be just as effective as Derome Williams at running back. Williams had 234 rushing yards against Byrd and Little added 105. Fullback and H-back Cayden Pierce had 44 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’re good in the offensive line and they’re going to try to knock you off the football,” King said. “They throw the ball well enough. I wouldn’t say their passing game is as complex as you would see with some of the spread offenses but it’s the timing of it when they do throw it. They’ve got a fullback (Pierce) that is a do-it-all guy. From tackle to tight end — you might as well call that tight end a wide tackle — they’re as good as anyone we’ve seen.
“We’ve got to withstand the pounding because they’re going to try to wear us down. That’s what they do. The more they do that throughout the game, sometimes the softer defenses get. We’ve got to hold the line of scrimmage and leverage everything.”