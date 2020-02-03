Longview could have headed in either direction Monday with the release of the 2020-2022 University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment.
This time, it's back to the metroplex for the Lobos.
District 7-5A, Division I will see the Lobos square off with Highland Park, McKinney North, Sherman, John Tyler, West Mesquite and Wylie East in football for the next two seasons.
Longview head coach John King released the Lobos' tentative non-district schedule on Monday as well.
The season opener will be a rematch of the 2019 bi-district round against Temple on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Longview will take on Marshall in Week 2, Tyler Lee in Week 3 and West Monroe, Louisiana to close out the non-district slate in Week 4.
Tyler Lee will travel to Lobo Stadium and the Lobos and Rebels will meet at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Other kickoff times and dates will be announced at a later date.
Lufkin, the area's third 5A, Division I school, heads south to a nine-team league featuring Cleveland, College Station, Conroe Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, New Caney, New Caney Porter and Waller. This district was heavily speculated to be a possible landing spot for the Lobos before Monday.
The new district schedule will be as follows: West Mesquite, Wylie East, Highland Park, Sherman, McKinney North and John Tyler. Longview's open date will be Week 9.
All district games are set for Friday and West Mesquite, Highland Park and McKinney North will be home games in the 2020 season.
The Lobos will join Hallsville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs and Texas High in the basketball and volleyball realignment for 2020-2022.
