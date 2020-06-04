Kevin Jones quickly identified his strength on the field and ran with it.
Or better yet, he ran through it.
Jones, a bruising force for the Lobos over the past two seasons at fullback, recently signed to continue his career at the next level by signing with Sul Ross State University.
The fullback position for the Lobos is a crucial one, from blocking for everyone else to getting a chance to run the ball, an opportunity that Jones took advantage of every time, which a lot of the times meant bad news for a would-be tackler.
"Coach always told me that I should block like I ran the ball and I finally took that to heart," Jones said. "When I get to run the ball, I'm going to do it my way and that's running straight ahead no matter what is in the way."
Jones had a few things in the way to overcome heading into his senior season where the 5-11, 255-pound back finished with 35 carries for 273 yards and five touchdowns with a 24-yard touchdown catch.
Over the summer, Jones dehydrated which led to a stay in the hospital where a visit cemented his future plans.
"The motivation to come back was Coach (Oscar) Wilson," Jones said. "He came to see me and when he walked in, I knew I had to get back on the field as quickly as possible for my team and my coaches.
"He told me that he knew I was going to make it back out there because I'm tough and that I had God on my side. That visit meant a lot to me."
During the season, Jones lost his grandfather, who he said had a huge impact on his life on and off the field.
"The week he passed, we played Mesquite Horn and I scored a couple of touchdowns," Jones said. "I was thinking of him the entire time."
Jones trucked a defender to get into the endzone that night, which was common occurrence earlier in the season when the Lobos played John Tyler on ESPN. Jones had several more high-impact runs that sent defenders flailing with missed tackles, which landed him the nickname of 'mini van' to the announcers.
"That was a lot of fun that night," Jones said with a laugh. "I wasn't sure I was going to get in that game but I did and I made the most of it when I got the chance."
Football and family have meant a lot to Jones, who will get the chance to continue playing with his cousin, Malik Cannon, who also signed to play at Sul Ross.
"It's a great feeling," he said.
Added Longview head coach John King: "I'm proud for Kevin. He's a talented kid and a big bruiser. He owned that style of play. There are a lot of things he can do on the field and he uses his strengths to his advantage. He went through a lot his senior season but he kept working to get back out there and to keep moving forward."