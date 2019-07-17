The recruitment for the nation’s top uncommitted quarterback is over.
With a phone call and a commitment, one of the state’s best is staying right in Texas.
Longview’s Haynes King is headed to College Station to join Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies, he told the News-Journal on Wednesday.
“(Coach) Jimbo Fisher, he’s proven to develop quarterbacks and put them into the league,” King said. “He’s been very successful at that. He coaches you hard, and I’m used to that. He coaches you like you’re his son.
“He’s going to be there for you and care for you, but when it comes down to practice time, he’s going to get on you because it’s for the better.”
King, a consensus 4-star recruit, picked up an offer from Texas A&M on May 1, the 26th of 27 offers for the bluechip prospect. King kicked off four-straight weeks of hitting the road with an official visit to College Station in early June, the first of four official visits he took.
The Aggies edged out Tennessee, Auburn and Duke among the four visits his took over the past month. The Volunteers remained in contention up until Wednesday’s announcement.
Originally expected to make a decision prior to the Elite 11 and The Opening Finals, where he received high marks, King delayed his announcement after needing more time to decide.
King noted a few things about the Aggies, first of all, a familiarity with the offense for the No.1 quarterback in Texas, according to 247Sports’ Top247 rankings. King is No. 47 nationally regardless of position, is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and is ranked No. 7 overall in the state of Texas.
“Most of the plays they run I’ve either already run or I’ve seen, so I’m comfortable with their offense” King said. “But they’re selling me on running that offense and a couple of times a game utilizing my legs. At certain points in the game, you need a game-changer, and everybody’s not looking for that (QB run), them pop them with that and it’s a game-changing play.”
It’s always been the SEC for King, who said he’s grown up watching the conference. Proximity to home played a factor in the decision as well.
“Close to home, so my mom, my dad, my family can come watch me, some of my coaches can come watch me,” King said. “It’s not too far and they don’t have to buy a plane ticket to get here or there. That’s good for them to know that they can come watch me because they’ve watched me pretty much my whole life and they’re definitely going to want to watch me at that stage in my life.”
Added King: “(Texas A&M) has had a good recruiting class the last couple of years, so they’re going to have players around you there. They’re going to play with the best in their conference with the LSU’s and Alabamas of the world. The atmosphere is one of a kind.”
King took over at quarterback for the Lobos midway through his sophomore season and is 26-1 at the helm, including help guide Longview to its first state championship in 81 years in 2018 that ended with a 16-0 season and the Class 6A, Division II state championship.
His recruitment picked up following his sophomore season with an offer from Louisiana Tech in February 2018. It picked up that summer with Arkansas and Auburn became the first Power 5 offers.
King landed seven more offers through the course of his junior season in which he re-wrote Longview’s record books.
Following the state title run as a junior, which included numerous accolades from throughout the state, 2019 greeted King with offers from Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Oregon, UCLA, Duke and, last but not least, Texas A&M.
He finished his junior season with 3,665 yards on 183-of-273 passing with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 71 carries for 568 yards and eight touchdowns and added a reception for his 50th touchdown as a junior.
In his Longview career, King is 313-of-513 for 5,835 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has 806 rushing yards with 10 scores and two catches for 60 yards.
With his decision over, it’s back to work as the Lobos continue preparations for their title defense. Fall camp begins Aug. 12 for the Lobos.
“I feel relieved but you can’t relax at all because it’s time to keep getting ready for the season,” King said. “It’s crunch time now.”