It’s been hard for Longview head coach John King to grasp the fact it’s been going on three months since he’s seen the student-athletes in the Lobo program walk the halls and hit the fields.
This week would’ve been a big one for Longview athletics — spring sports hitting the postseason run, the football team entering the final week of spring practice with hopes that some questions should be answered and the turf at Lobo Stadium transformed into a graduation setting.
”It’s hard to imagine that this is the 10th week that we’re entering without being around the kids or having out student-athletes on campus,” King said. “It’s tough times for everyone — kids and coaches alike, fans parents, just everyone because our normal behavior isn’t normal anymore. No one has know what it will look like day-to-day.”
With sports shuttered due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the new normal has been virtual in keeping in touch with student-athletes, a measure in an attempt to pressing onward.
”We’re keeping up with our athletes as much as possible through social media, media chats and the SportsU app,” King said. “I had a Zoom meeting with our entire football team last week. We didn’t have any new information but I just wanted to see their faces and visit with them. You don’t have a whole lot to tell them because we don’t know a whole lot at the moment.
”What we can offer is help for physical fitness and nutrition through suggestions. Mental health — how to handle tough times like this — has been a big thing. Just anything we can offer as support, we’ve done.”
King said the communication has been strong from the UIL throughowut the pandemic about the plans moving forward. Those plans have been ever-changing and no timeline is in place for a return as of now.
”I think we’ll hear more later this month to wait and see what the Governor does with Phase 2 and how the initial phase has gone,” King said. “It’s going to be a fluid situation, that’s the term now. I call it a work in progress.
”It’s forever going to be changing because there is new information coming out what seems like daily. You can certainly tell that the UIL and the Texas High School Coaches Association are both doing everything that they can to get us back with our kids as fast as they can. But the health and safety for everyone is the driving force behind all of those decisions and those are ones that you can’t rush. They’re going to be cautious in their approach but they do understand the point of what athletics and extracurricular activities serve in our community.”
No matter what the next course of action is and what the new normal looks like, King said that Texas and its athletics will be ready and willing once the new direction comes down.
”All of it will be worth it in the end,” King said. “It’s a do whatever we’ve got to do situation. It’s not going to be what we’re accustomed to — everyone is going to have to be willing to change to take into account any and all safety measures we have to do in order to make it work.”
Not only is King dealing with unprecedented times during the pandemic, he’s always dealing with something new, at least in terms of scale, in his coaching career: filling coaching positions.
The Lobos have seen a high level of continuity on the coaching staff during the King era, which is beginning its 17th season, but King has replaced four assistant coaching positions on the varsity staff.
”I’ve never had so many Zoom meeting in hiring some coaches in important areas and interviewing and hiring coaches in the pandemic has added a new twist to it all,” King said. “I feel extremely blessed to fill the positions we had and to get the support from our administration in moving forward with the hiring.
”It’s been a long time since I’ve had to replace four varsity spots. We’ve had so much continuity on our staff over the years which has been great. There were some big shoes to fill.”
Longtime defensive coordinator Casey Pearce accepted a head coach and athletic director position in his hometown Breckenridge earlier this spring. Randy Huffstickler and CJ Lottinger, who both have long resumes in the area, retired.
To fill those roles, King brought back two coaches — John Berry and Chad Hancock — that know the Lobo way and two more — Josh Rankin and Pat House — who know East Texas athletics.
Berry is back as the Lobo defensive coordinator after serving in the same capacity at Longview from 2000-10. He previously served as an assistant coach at Gladewater before becoming the head coach and athletic director for the Bears in 2014.
Hancock was previously with the Lobos from 2010-15 as a linebacker coach. After a year at Klein High School, Hancock joined his brother at Rusk as the defensive coordinator from 2016-19.
Rankin is a Little Cypress-Mauriceville alumni and played his college ball at Southern Arkansas, where he served as an assistant coach after graduation. Rankin has stints are Kingsville, Haltom and Texas High, including a strong track resume with a 2014 state championship and numerous district titles. Rankin was previously at Hallsville from 2017-19.
House is a Hooks native and played college football at Stephen F. Austin and had two seasons in arena football. His coaching resume includes Jacksonville, Texas High, Smackover, Arkansas and most recently, Hooks.
Contract details for the hires were not immediately available.
”The thing about these new hires is that two of them have been here before and they understand our culture what what makes Lobo football tick,” King said. “Coach Rankin and Coach House, they both come highly recommended and are proven winners. They know East Texas football and that’s big.
”I feel lucky and I feel like we have a great staff in place. We’ve got some guys that are going to bring in a ton of knowledge and work habits to our staff and kids and I think they will all blend well once we get this thing going again.”