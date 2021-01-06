Longview had four superlative selections to highlight a strong showing on the District 7-5A, DI All-District Team for the 2020 season.
Running back Kaden Meredith picked up Offensive Player of the Year honors and outside linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
It was also a sweep in the Newcomer of the Year awards for the Lobos. Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale took offensive honors and sophomore defensive back Ta’Darion Boone landed the honor on the defensive side.
Meredith capped his Lobo career with 1,398 yards on 192 carries and 26 touchdowns with four catches for 51 yards and a score. Over three seasons, Meredith rushed for 3,689 yards and 57 touchdowns with one touchdown catch and two kickoff return touchdowns. His 60 overall touchdowns and 57 rushing touchdowns are Longview High school records.
Jackson-Jamerson, a University of Alabama-Birmingham signee, finished with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, five passes broken up, a blocked punt and a defensive touchdown.
Hale was the top target this season for the Lobos with 39 catches for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hale, a 247Sports 4-star prospect, has offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas and UAB. Boone broke up six passes and had three tackles for loss and 31 tackles in the Longview secondary.
Highland Park quarterback Brayden Schager, a Hawaii commit, was named the Overall MVP. Schager finished the season 186-of-302 passing for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions for the district champion Scots. Highland Park head coach Randy Allen took Coach of the Year honors.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: Tavion Sterling, Longview; Jack Leyrer, Highland Park; Henry Hagenbuch, Highland Park; Sam Morse, Highland Park; Grant Gibson, Highland Park; Matt Parks, Sherman; Center: Will Gibson, Highland Park; Running back: Benji Omayebu, Sherman; Brooks Bond, Highland Park; Fullback: Markevion Haynes, Longview; Wide receiver: JJ Henry, McKinney North; Benji Omayebu, Sherman; Will Pettijohn, Highland Park; Crockett Corwin, Highland Park; Sean Husband, Sherman; Quarterback: Tate Bethel, Sherman; Tight end: Austin Pencheon, Longview; Kicker: Austin Stout, West Mesquite
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Joe Jones, Longview; Bryant Arthur, Longview; Trevor Tamplin, Longview; Jahkamian Carr, Longview; Isaiah Pedack, Highland Park; Jack Curtis, Highland Park; Inside linebacker: Laqualon Hale, Longview; Marshall Landwehr, Highland Park; Patrick Turner, Highland Park; Outside linebacker: George Wright, Highland Park; Henry Diehl, Highland Park; Mathias Coleman, Sherman; Safety: Tyree Hale, Longview; Travion Ates, Tyler High; Walker Cobb, Highland Park; Cornerback: Jacobi Williams, Longview; Carson Cooper, McKinney North; Johnny Herring, Highland Park; Braiden Speed, Sherman; Punter: Austin Stout, West Mesquite
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Line: De’Qualin Vaughn, Longview; Seteye Akpabio, McKinney North; Reggie Brooks, Wylie East, Lenny Medrano, West Mesquite; Ashton Williams, Tyler High; Brandon Nelson, McKinney North; Center: Connor Cox, Longview; Running back: Christian Johnson, Wylie East; Christian Reeves, Highland Park; Fullback: Andrew Nehrbass, Sherman; Anthony Ghobriel, Highland Park; Wide receiver: John Rutledge, Highland Park; Makavion Potts, Tyler High; Grayson Schrank, Highland Park; Montrell Wade, Tyler High; JaDavion Lacy, Tyler High; Quarterback: Terrell Washington, Wylie East; Tight end: Dylan Frazier, McKinney North; Kicker: Tyler Huettel, McKinney North
DEFENSE
Line: Keyon Davis, McKinney North; Reggie Brooks, Wylie East; Will Schulmeistrat, Wylie East; Cameron Laurie, Highland Park; Dylan Frazier, McKinney North; Preston Johnson, Tyler High; Inside linebacker: Devean Isaac, Longview; Brandon Bonilla, Sherman; Jake McClain, McKinney North; Outside linebacker: Marquise Alexander, McKinney North, Alijah Johnson, Tyler High, Jacques Jones, Tyler; Safety: Keelan Erwin, Tyler High; Ford Frazar, Highland Park; Cade Dorethy, Wylie East; Punter: Tyler Huettel, McKinney North
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Justin Beltran (TE); Jax Norman (OL); Dylan Davis (DB); Spencer Powell (P); Antonio Onofre (K)
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Austin Pencheon; Justin Beltran; David Parks; Alex Zulueta; Jonathan Tutt; Dalton Serrato; Aidan Diaz; De’Leon Jones; Kaden Meredith