A fast start on both sides of the ball is what Longview is looking for in the return to Lobo Stadium tonight against Rockwall-Heath.
Offensively, the Lobos, after scoring one first-quarter touchdown through the first three games of the season, have put up 48 points in the first 12 minutes over the past three games. On defense, Mesquite Horn put up 20 first-half points before the Lobo defense turned in a shutout second half for the fifth-straight game this season.
"We don't need to hit a plateau and come out ready to go," Longview head coach John King said. "Last week we came out a little flat and maybe that was a matter of getting back to game speed after the bye week but we settled down and played a lot better.
"A fast start (tonight) will help the cause."
Heath (3-4, 0-3 in District 11-6A) comes in fighting for postseason contention. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lobo Stadium, the second-to-last home game for Longview (6-0, 2-0) in the regular season.
Here's what King had to say about the Hawks:
WHEN HEATH HAS THE BALL
"They do a good job in the RPO game behind a big offensive line that does a good job in their run blocking. It makes you load the box and creates throwing lanes for them. The quarterback does a good job in getting it out and is very accurate to two, big receivers on the outside. The passing numbers (2,345 on the season) are big but they run it well too. We'll have to hold up against the run game while getting some linebackers and secondary in the throwing lanes. They throw it on the edge, over the middle have and (Jayden Jones) is a big, vertical threat."
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
"Their linebacker (Grady Brewer) is a good player and is freed up a bunch with the scheme they use. They mix in blitzes and the secondary is sound in what they do. They're versatile with their scheme so I'm sure we'll see a little bit over everything. We've got to be consistent and stay on schedule. We've got to make some explosive plays in both areas."