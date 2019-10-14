Tim Polk and Parker Cox were discussing which side of the Longview offensive line opened up the bigger hole this past Friday against Mesquite Horn.
Junior running back Kaden Meredith, who benefited either way and then some, chimed in during a rainy practice at Lobo Stadium on Monday.
“Both,” he said.
Meredith turned in a career night whichever way he ran it in Longview’s 44-20 win over Horn to move to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in District 11-6A action.
“He did a great job of hitting the crease and, for the most part, it was between the tackles with him being patient,” Longview head coach John King said of Meredith, who finished with 333 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. “I thought the offensive line as well as the tight ends and fullbacks did a good job of blocking. Kaden used his speed and broke a few tackles in there too.
“Just a good night of him running it with some power and authority.”
Longview finished with a season-high 663 yards on offense with 478 coming on the ground in the win behind the offensive line of Cox, Polk, Malique Miller, Tavion Starling and Owen Kuenemann as well as tight ends Jhailon Braden and Austin Pencheon.
“We’ve gotten better up front,” King said. “More than anything, I think we’re setting down and making fewer and fewer mistakes and that comes from us finding an identity in what we can do and getting comfortable in doing some things. It was just a matter of figuring out what we’re good at and where we can find success.”
For the first time in a little while, the Lobos found themselves in a tight ball game and led 23-20 at halftime after fumbles and penalties erased a 13-0 start to the night. Horn’s big-play ability added to that as well in a test over the top. The Jaguars had three plays in the first half that accounted for 58 percent of its total offense. Horn finished with 40 total yards in the second half.
Junior safety/linebacker Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson had a season-high 10 tackles with a tackle for loss and sack against Horn. Fellow underclassmen Tyree Hale, who will get the start for senior safety Robert Pierce due to an injury, had one of three Lobo interceptions on the night.
“We had out backs against the wall a little bit when it was 13-all and it was a matter of how we responded,” King said. “Defensively, we did a good job in the second half getting it adjusted and were able to fit the run and get pressure on the quarterback.
“They’re a big-play team with an array of plays, that’s what they do. We settled down and played ball. It’s a test of your will and how you respond and the kids responded in the right way.”
Discipline was a big word Monday as the Lobos prepared for its second-to-last home game of the season against Rockwall-Heath, who comes to Lobo Stadium with a 3-4 record overall and is 0-3 in 11-6A games.
“We’ve got to cut down on the penalties, be better in special teams and secure the football,” King said. “We didn’t play clean the other night and we’ve got to have come discipline and cut those mistakes out.”
Longview was hit with 11 penalties against Horn, the third game of the season with double-digit flags. The Lobos lost three fumbles, including one in the kicking game, the third of that variety this season. On the season, the Lobo defense has forced 40 punts and Longview has five punt returns credited on the stat sheet.
Two of the 12 Lobo turnovers this season have resulted in points for opponents against the Lobo defense.
“Just sloppy all around, kick coverage, high snaps on punts and an extra point, one blocked, two missed field goals, didn’t field punts and muffed one,” King said. “Not very good.”
Heath opened with back-to-back losses against Lee and Mesquite with a total of 15 points, 39-34 to Lee and 49-39 to the Skeeters. Rockwall won this past week, 38-17.
The Hawks, under first-year head coach Mike Spradlin, are putting up points (36 points per game) and yards (472.1 yards per game) this season.
Sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover is leading 11-6A in passing yards with 2,345 with 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 63 percent completion mark in 227 attempts. Receivers Jayden Jones (43 catches, 664 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Casey Curtin (24 catches, 379 yards, 3 touchdowns) ranked third and fourth, respectively, in receiving in the district.
“Offensively, it’s their tempo and their RPO game that stands out,” King said. “They have a solid line. They throw it but they’re solid in the run game as well and have been creating big plays against everyone.
“We’ve just got to keep improving, clean up some things and get ready for a ballgame at home.”