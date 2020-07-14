Kybrien Jamerson made no bones about it behind his mask in the summer heat as the Lobos went through football drills.
There isn't much they can do about the weather but wearing the mask during drills — an extra measure implemented by the Lobo football team this week — was a precautionary step during voluntary summer workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Not going to lie, this kind of sucks," Jamerson said. "But I want my season with my teammates so we're going to embrace it."
Longview, in small numbers and following established safety protocols, worked out this past week through a recommended shutdown from the University Interscholastic League and returned in full numbers on Monday.
On top of the new guidelines from the UIL that mandate a face covering be worn by anyone entering or exiting a facility or practice area, the Lobos are wearing masks during skill-specific drills.
"We installed a mandatory face covering policy during our football skills and I thought the kids held up well," Longview head coach John King said. "We're wearing it in the weight room, as we have all summer, but not during conditioning because we're able to social distance easier.
"But anytime we're going against another person or we team up during a drill when we're in close proximity with one another, we're going to wear them. It's not the most comfortable situation but it's safety first and the kids understand that. There's been a lot of maturity out there."
King said he's spoken with a number of colleagues throughout the state have a similar policy in place.
Monday also marked the first day that teams can begin working out in a one-on-one, offense-vs.-defense situation. The Lobos stopped short of that on the first day but separated from their assigned groups for the first time this summer into more of a team setting.
The mask was the barrier.
"It was the first chance for our groups to mix," King said. "It's been a situation where our quarterbacks have not thrown to all of our receivers but just to those in their groups to this point. Same thing with our run game.
"We all came together for drills and that's where the mask came in. We were able to mix it up and were able to do that by wearing a mask."
The intensity of drills picked up but the pace of the workouts became a priority. Athletes took breaks, separating themselves before pulling down the mask to catch their breathe or get a shot of water.
"If they need a break, they take it and come back when they're ready, which is the same thing we've done forever in terms of the heat" King said. "If we're going to show up for workouts, we're going do it the right way and make is safe for everyone involved. That's been the driving force this entire time.
"Pace of drills is going to be a big thin. We're going to slow it down if we need to. We'd rather run one drill than no drills at all."
Football-wise, King said the team will transition to more offense vs. defense drills over the next week. The evaluation process when it comes to a number of spots that need to filled on on the team has begun and will continue to ramp up heading into August 3, when teams are permitted to begin full-blown practices.
"Three weeks from now when we put a helmet on, we're going to have guidelines in that regard as well," King said. "It's a matter of acclimating and adapting to whatever we have to do."
"Good attitudes, good work, good attendance and our retention level was good as well as we've begun installing our base offense and defense. We're going to keep moving forward at a safety-first pace that makes sense and is right for us."