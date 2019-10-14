With district play heating up, teams hoping to bring home a championship turn to big-time players in key situations.
Longview’s Kaden Meredith and Kilgore’s Donovan Adkins came up big for their respective teams on Friday, earning top honors for Week 7 of the high school football season.
Meredith is the Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Mesquite Horn in a 44-20 win. Adkins earned Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week honors after leading a ball-hawking Bulldog defensive effort in a 35-7 win over Chapel Hill.
Meredith carried 22 times for 333 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Lobos against Horn. He scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 47 and 45 yards, but the Lobos led just 23-20 at the half.
Meredith extended the lead with a 19-yard TD run with 7:47 left in the third quarter to give the Lobos breathing room, and Longview put things away with two scores in the final stanza to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District 11-6A play. The final score was a 79-yard bolt from Meredith.
The junior Lobo standout has carried 87 times for 775 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
The Lobos will host Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
Adkins entered Friday’s game against Chapel Hill with two interceptions, and he matched that total plus one with three picks in a Kilgore blowout win. Adkins also had three tackles, and as a team Kilgore’s defense forced nine total turnovers — six interceptions and three fumbles — while holding Chapel Hill to 159 total yards.
Adkins, who also rushed for one TD on Friday, has 39 tackles, five interceptions, four pass breakups, two blocked kicks and two forced fumbles heading into Kilgore’s road game at Henderson on Friday.
The Bulldogs are 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. Henderson is 4-2 and 0-1.