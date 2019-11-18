Familiarity will greet Longview on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
And it has nothing to do with Kincaide Stadium.
“Looking at their roster and looking back to 2017, there are 10 kids that played in that game as sophomores — some started, some were backups that saw playing time,” Longview head coach John King said of the Lobos’ area round opponent, Dallas Jesuit. “Those kids have grown up and there is a lot of experience on their football team.”
Longview will take on Dallas Jesuit, two years after taking a wild 75-43 win over the Rangers in the second round, at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas. ‘Lobo West’ as the stadium has been nicknamed by Longview faithful, a place where the Lobos are 11-0 all-time. The Lobos are the home team on Friday.
Jesuit, who comes into the rematch at 7-4 on this season, is led by its offensive line as well the one-two punch of Jake Taylor and E.J. Smith, son of former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, at running back.
“From an offensive standpoint, it starts with their line led by the center, Branson Hickman, the coaches’ son and an SMU commit and the right guard — there are two of the 10 right there,” King said. “They’re very well schooled and do a good job running the ball with two good backs.”
Smith, a 247Sports 4-star recruit with an offer sheet that includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Stanford, garners the headlines, particularly this past week when the 5-11, 199-pound back returned to the field after surgery on a broken hand on Oct. 25, according to the Dallas Morning News. He finished with 13 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor, a junior is the leading rusher with 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns for Jesuit, who averages 34.5 points and 386.5 yards — 214.5 rushing — per game.
“Taylor leads them in rushing and he’s a tough hard-nosed kid that will stick his foot in there and get those tough yards,” King said. “They block well for one another behind that line that gets people covered up.”
This past week in a 41-10 win for Longview over Temple, the Lobo defense, led by a 12-tackle night from Malik Cannon and a three tackle-for-loss and two-sack night from Drew Beltran, continued a season trend: keeping opponents well below their season average.
Longview held the Wildcats to 274 yards below its season average and, over the past seven games, the Lobos have held opponents to a combined 221.6 yards below their average coming in.
“We had some play well and do some good things but we made some mistakes offensively that we’ve got to clean up,” King said of the playoff-opening win. “Same thing defensively, we gave up some big plays but we did a great job keeping things leveraged and did a good job shutting down the run.”
Defensively, Jesuit allows 27 points per game and 394.9 yards — 243 passing and 151.9 rushing. In a 45-14 win over Garland Lakeview Centennial, the Ranger defense limited 247Sports’ top-ranked running back in the nation in the 2021 class, Camar Wheaton, to 104 yards on 23 carries, according to the Morning News.
Longview junior running back Kaden Meredith finished with 248 rushing yards against Temple and sits at 1,568 yards and 19 rushing yards on the season, 485 yards away from tying the single-season school record set by Fred Talley in 1997, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson.
King wrapped up a physical practice on Monday that saw the return of junior back Markevion Haynes with another simple message.
“The past is the past, the venue means nothing,” he said. “All that matters is Friday.”