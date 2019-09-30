Intensity was high Monday on the practice field for the Longview Lobos.
In other words, there wasn't much of an 'off' feeling on open week.
"Not a bad day today," Longview head coach John King said. "We got the ones about 20-something reps, good on good, and about 30 reps for the second team.
"It was good effort, good attitude and they were flying around while protecting one another. It wasn't slopping around lazily. They understood why we were practicing and what we wanted to get done."
That goal: continued improvement for the Lobos, who sit a 5-0 overall and 1-0 in District 11-6A action at the midway point of the regular season.
"We've got plenty to improve on and we've got to be smart about it this week," King said. "We can't beat up on one another during an open week but you always want to have a sense of urgency to stay sharp on things and not get complacent with there we're at.
"We've got a lot of football left to play."
It was all Longview from the start this past Friday night in a much-hyped showdown with the Rockwall Yellowjackets. It ended with a 49-3 win, jump started and continued with another strong showing from the Lobo defense, which limited Rockwall to 168 yards.
"It was a huge win for our football team," King said. "Our defense played exceptionally well and started the game off with some big plays for us that led to turnovers and good field position.
"Offensively, we missed some chances but as the game went on, we got a little more consistent, settled down and zeroed in on what they were doing. Great effort out of all of our kids and the defense kind of started the party for us."
Defensively, the Lobos were disruptive, particularly on first down and held the Yellowjackets to 3-of-16 on third-down conversions. On the season, the Lobo defense has held opponents to 13-of-61 on third down.
"You can't read too much into a 49-3 win, things kind of snowballed on them and fell in our favor but we had something to do with it too," King said. "When nights like that happen at Lobo Stadium, you usually get a result like that."
Haynes King finished with a career-high six touchdowns, five on the ground and one passing. The Lobos finished with 290 rushing yards, the second-highest total of the season. In the air, the Lobos finished with 82 passing yards, the second-straight game with fewer than 100 yards passing and were hampered by drops and play-erasing penalties.
"We ran the ball well and protected well for the most part," John King said. "We had a chance on some throws where we didn't make plays that we've got to make.
"Like I've said for five weeks, it's a good thing that we can win a game and miss those kind of opportunities but we can't keep playing like that. I'm ready for us to start clicking on all cylinders to see how good we can be."
Haynes King's lone touchdown pass, his third of the season, went to freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale, who also had a handful of key blocks in the win against Rockwall.
"He's had a good attitude about it ever since we brought him up," King said. "He got his first extensive action on Friday night, seven weeks after we brought him up.
"We brought him along slowly and didn't want to put too much on his plate. He's played some in blowout games but he was in there in the first quarter on Friday night. He doesn't play like a freshman and is a kid that we can probably get more involved."
Explosive plays on both sides of the ball have been a big part of the season so far. On both sides, it's a lack of explosive plays. In 277 snaps, the Lobo offense has 11 plays over 30 yards. On defense, opponents have six plays over 30 yards in 243 snaps against. Thirty-five of those snaps have ended with negative yards for opponents.
"We've hand chances for some big plays that have been negated with penalties or just missed opportunities, plays that you don't get a second chance on," King said. "Defensively, we haven't given up too many because we have great team speed, are keeping leverage, getting pressure on the quarterback and are covering up some things."
King said the open week falls at a good time, injury-wise. Junior running back Kaden Meredith exited the game in the first half with an arm injury and is 'day-to-day,' King said. Other than Meredith, King said it's the usual bumps and bruises.
"He's fine and will be limited for a little while," King said of Meredith. "He's got a lot more football left in him."
Along with the Lobos, Tyler Lee got off to a 1-0 start in 11-6A with a 39-34 win over Rockwall-Heath. Mesquite Horn, Longview's next opponent, jumped over Mesquite, 35-14.
This week has Heath visiting Mesquite, Horn visiting Rockwall and Lee host North Mesquite.
"Going in, you knew it was going to be a big one with Rockwall but there is a lot of football left to play," King said. "There are good teams that can beat anyone on any given night. You want to start off on the right foot and having a tough opponent like Rockwall just added fuel to the fire.
"I was pleased with our effort and start to district but, again, there is a lot of football left to play."
Football action returns to Lobo Stadium tonight as Foster and Judson Middle School hits the field. The seventh-grade game is set for an approximate 5 p.m. start.
On Thursday, quarterback Haynes King will be presented with an honorary game jersey, commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game.
The presentation is set for 11 a.m. at Lobo Coliseum as it open to the public. Fans are to enter the campus on Hawkins Parkway and park in the upper level coliseum parking lot.
The 13th annual Under Armour All-American Game is set for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Orlando, Florida and will televised live on ESPN2.