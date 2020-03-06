There are two places where Casey Pearce would want to be a head coach.
One those programs came calling this past week.
Pearce, the long-time defensive coordinator for the Longview Lobos, has been named the athletic director and head football coach at Breckenridge High School in a specially called board meeting on Friday.
It’s a homecoming for Pearce, who has been on the Lobo staff since 2006 and is also the head track coach.
“It’s like I told Coach (John) King, there are two places where I would want to be the head coach and those are Longview and Breckenridge,” Pearce said. “It’s been a journey and I’ve got to work with some unbelievable people and some unbelievable tough Longview kids.
“It’s been an honor. All of the success that we’ve had is because of those coaches and those players.”
Pearce graduated from Breckenridge in 1993, a place where his father, Bill, served as head coach and has been on staff in some capacity since 1977. Casey played under Bill in high school and the two will now share the sidelines once again. Bill stepped away from coaching in 2002 and has served as a contract athletic trainer since then.
“I want to reinvent some the toughness that we had,” Pearce said. “People talk about the toughness and the swagger of the Lobos and Breckenridge used to have that reputation as well. There were teams that were undersized, didn’t have the big names or whatever but they went out and left it all on the line and hung with everyone, just like we’ve had here over the years. You knew what was coming when you stepped on the field and that is something we’re going to bring back.”
Pearce went on to a football and track career at Howard Payne. He was a three-time All-American in track and was named the 2019 HPU Sports Alumni Coach of the Year.
Later in 2019, Pearce was in the inaugural class of high school coaches to be honored with the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the state of Texas.
The Lobos, who allowed 122 points in 11 games in 2019, made three state championship appearances in Pearce’s tenure, including the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state championship, the first for Longview in 81 years.
“Jokingly, (in 2018) after we finished we said the only difference in what we did in 2018 than what we do every year is win the last game,” Pearce said this past August. “The amount of work that this staff and all of the players put in every day hasn’t changed. We may be 1-0 but we’re going to work like we’re 0-1. It’s that mentality that transcends every group on this team and it has to be that way.
“If you work with that mentality, you’ll have success.”
Pearce will start on Monday in Breckenridge.
Breckenridge competes in District 3-3A, DI in football against Clyde, Early, TLC-San Angelo, Tuscola Jim Ned and Wall.