Hard work creates opportunities.
That’s what Longview defensive coordinator Casey Pearce credits to a number of things like Longview’s state championship in 2018 and the year-in and year-out success of the Lobo football program. For Pearce personally, that mantra has landed him a prestigious honor.
Officially announced this past week, Pearce has been named the Broyles Award winner for the state of Texas, an honor that recognizes the top assistant coach in Texas, Alabama and Arkansas.
But, Pearce, who has been on the Longview staff since 2006, was quick to deflect the recognition to those around him.
“It’s unbelievable and a big honor,” Pearce said Saturday as he was reviewing film from Longview’s season-opening win over Lufkin on Friday night. “I wouldn’t have had this opportunity for this award if I wasn’t here at Longview.
“I wouldn’t have this honor if I hadn’t worked for people like Coach (John) King and the others that I’ve surrounded myself with. The staff and players here have given us a chance to be successful and ultimately it’s given me a chance to win an award. I’m very appreciative of those opportunities.”
This year marks the first time that the Broyles Award has honored high school coaches. The award, named after longtime Arkansas coach Frank Broyles, was created in 1996 and ‘continues to see out excellence in assistant coaching at the collegiate and, as of 2019, the high school level,’ according to the Broyles Foundation’s website.
The award was based on the 2018 season, which ended with Longview winning the Class 6A, Division II state championship.
“I’m proud of the work that we’ve put together here year-in and year-out,” Pearce said. “We’ve done a lot to change the culture of the program here and it’s been consistent.
“Jokingly, last year after we finished we said the only difference in what we did in 2018 than what we do every year is win the last game. The amount of work that this staff and all of these players put in hasn’t changed. That’s how we go about it every year and every day. That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re 1-0 but we’re going to work like we’re 0-1 come Monday. It’s that mentality that transcends every group on this team and it has to be that way.
“If you work with that mentality, you’ll have some success.”
Coaching is in Pearce’s blood. His father, Bill Pearce, has been in coaching for 52 years with head coach stints at Breckenridge High, where Casey graduated from in 1993. Bill Pearce has been on staff in some capacity there since 1977.
“It’s pretty cool to share this with my parents,” he said. “My dad has been at it 52 years and my mother, Teeny, was in it for 35 years. It’s what we do — a family business.”
Pearce was honored this summer as the 2019 Howard Payne University Sports Alumni Coach of the Year. He was a football standout as well as three-time All-American in track and field, running in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that qualified for the NCAA national meet as well as a record-holder in the javelin.
Longview’s defense got off to a solid start in a 24-21 win against Lufkin, Pearce said.
“The biggest thing was that group of kids had to learn to push through some bad times,” Pearce said. “We’ve done that the past two seasons. Those groups continued to fight and stayed in the fight as long as they could.
“This group picked up where we left off. They hung around and answered the call when we had to. We laid a foundation, I think, but we’ve still got plenty of hard work left to do.”
Pearce will be honored at the Broyles Award ceremony on Dec. 10 in Little Rock, Ark.