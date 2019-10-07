Longview hit the practice field after its open week and began preparation to hit the road in the second half of the regular season.
It starts on Friday against Mesquite Horn in the first of three trips to Hanby Stadium over the next five weeks.
“I thought the open week came at a good time for us,” Longview head coach John King said. “We were able to rest a few that we needed to and still got good, quality work in with everyone else.
“Our focus was right here on us like it always is to work on the things we need to get better at doing. Now, we’re focused on a good Horn team.”
Longview (5-0, 1-0 in District 11-6A) enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a 21-game win streak. On the other end of the state’s longest active winning streak is a loss to Mesquite Horn at Hanby in 2017.
What awaits the Lobos in the return trip, the first to Hanby since the regular-season finale against Mesquite in 2017, is a Mesquite Horn (2-4, 1-1) team that’s typical of what the Jaguars put on the field.
“Watching them on tape, very explosive on offense with a ton of skills kids,” King said. “They’re going to tempo you, try to get the ball in space and they’re throwing the ball vertically a bunch. Nice offensive line and a bunch of skill kids.
“Defensively, they’re throwing several looks and a lot of blitzing. It’s your typical Horn team.”
Horn comes in off a gauntlet of a non-district schedule, including a season-opening 39-17 win over John Tyler. In total, the combined record of the Jaguars’ opponents is 23-11.
In the 11-6A opener, Horn handed Mesquite its first loss of the season, 35-14, before falling to Rockwall this past week, 45-7, in an injury-filled game. The Jaguars used three quarterbacks in the loss, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“They’ve played a tough schedule and that’s something they always do,” King said. “They beat a good Mesquite team to open district. I think Mesquite is one of the better teams in the league and they went out and handled them pretty well. They fell behind against Rockwall, things fell apart on them and they couldn’t get out of their own way.
“They’ve had some highs and lows in their season. They’re a lot better football team than how they played last Friday (against Rockwall), I know that. You can bet they’ll play better this Friday.”
Horn comes in averaging 341.7 yards per game in a near balanced attack. The Jaguars have allowed 413.2 yards per game so far this season with teams averaging 222.7 rushing yards per game.
On that front, Longview junior running back Kaden Meredith didn’t practice on Monday but was very active on the sidelines. King said Meredith is ‘day-to-day.’
Elsewhere in 11-6A, Tyler Lee is off to a 2-0 start entering its open week. Mesquite topped Rockwall-Heath, 49-39, and is at North Mesquite (0-1) this week. Rockwall (1-1) and Rockwall-Heath (0-2) square off this week.
“We’ve got five more guaranteed games and we’ve got to take care of business at home and on the road if we want to have more after that,” King said. “Every point matters, every win matters when it comes to playoff seeding and all of that puts an emphasis on every game with how this district has started.
“It’s going to be a battle the rest of the way and for us, we’ve got to go take care of business.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.