Bright lights return Friday for the Longview Lobos and so will a few familiar faces in the 2020 season opener against Temple.
After meeting a year ago in the first round of the postseason, the two teams will collide again under the lights of AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The game, set for an 8 p.m. kickoff live on Fox Sports Southwest, is the second part of a doubleheader as a part of the University Interscholastic League and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s celebration of 100 years of UIL football.
There are a few similarities between the two teams from a year ago in the bi-district round, a 41-10 Lobo win.
“They’re breaking in a new quarterback like us, lost a lot of linemen like us,” Longview head coach John King said. “Temple is a good program that have kids coming up the ranks that are going to be ready to step into their role and continue a winning tradition. Our guys need to do the same thing.”
A number of players from Temple’s 8-3 team a year are back, including running back Samari Howard, wide receiver AJ McDuffy and offensive lineman Alex Rodriguez. The Wildcats rolled two quarterbacks in their lone scrimmage.
“Offensively, they lost a lot up front but several have stepped up,” King said. “They’ve got a ton of speed in the backfield and at receiver. Both quarterbacks did a pretty good job of managing the offense. One is probably a better thrower and the other can hurt you with his arm too but they ran a lot of quarterback runs with him.”
Six of Temple’s nine returning starters are back on defense and are no longer the underclassmen that the Lobos saw a year ago, King said. Sophomore Taurean York and defensive linemen Jayven Taylor and Cody Little are among them.
“Most of their defense is back, some starters and some that saw a lot of playing time,” King said. “They started two freshmen and three sophomores against us last year so they’re a year older and they look it on tape. They look like seasoned veterans out there and we’re going to have a tall task blocking their front eight guys.”
Tickets for Friday’s game will be sold only online at http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/5328004. Tickets are $15 and parking will be $20 and credit card only. Seats are reserved and will be good for both games. Arlington Martin and Denton Ryan kick off at 8 p.m.