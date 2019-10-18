Longview came out firing on both sides of the ball and took care of business quick on Friday night.
Haynes King connected with four different receivers on a four-touchdown night and the Lobo defense turned away Rockwall-Heath through three quarters in a 49-13 win for Longview in District 11-6A action at Lobo Stadium.
With the win, Longview improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in 11-6A action. Heath drops to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in district action.
King was efficient through the air for 201 yards on 10-of-14 passing with one interception, including three first-half drops. He targeted seven different receivers overall with four grabbing touchdown passes for the Lobos, who scored on its first five possessions.
Kaden Kearbey hauled in a 28-yard touchdown and freshman Jalen Hale had a 61-yard scoring catch while JD Williams and Kevin Jones had scoring hauls of 23 and four yards, respectively.
Jones made it a two-score night for him with a five-yard run in the third quarter.
Junior Kaden Meredith got started quick as well, taking his third carry of the night 48 yards to the house. He finished with 162 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Lobos, who subbed in the second-team offense early in the third quarter.
Xavier Jimmerson had an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which he set up with a 55-yard run.
Longview finished with 529 yards of total offense with 328 coming on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Lobo defense held Heath, who came into the night averaging 472 yards, to 332 total yards, including 196 passing on 41 attempts from sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover, who got the Hawks on the board with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Hoover targeted Corban Cleveland 14 times for 107 yards and Taven Paxton had 100 yards rushing on 16 carries for Heath, who finished 5-of-12 on third down, 2-of-4 on fourth down with four punts.
Dakirin Buchanan limited the Hawks' leading receiver, Jayden Jones, to three catches for 21 yards. Sawyer Goram-Welch and Malik Cannon also turned in big nights for the Lobo defense.
Meredith had runs of 13 and 20 yards to start, setting up King's 28-yard pass to Kearbey to get the Lobos on the board.
Heath opened with a long drive with two third-down conversions and one fourth down before a turnover-on-downs at the Lobo 44.
Three plays later, Meredith was in the endzone on a 48-yard run.
King hit Kyas Moore for 35 and capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive with a four-yard pass to Williams to put Longview ahead, 21-0, early in the second quarter.
Jones had runs of 14 and 10 yards before a 23-yard catch-and-run from King. Hale then got open deep and King delivered on a 61-yard scoring connection to put Longview ahead at halftime, 35-0.
Longview travels to Hanby Stadium next to take on North Mesquite while Rockwall-Heath plays host to Mesquite Horn.