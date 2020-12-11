Just ahead of Kaden Meredith’s record-setting touchdown was Markevion Haynes providing a huge block.
Together, the Lobo duo ran over Lufkin on Friday night.
Meredith set two school records and Haynes turned in a big night on the ground as Longview rolled to a 41-5 win over Lufkin in a Class 5A, Division I, Region II bi-district playoff at Lobo Stadium.
With the win, Longview (8-2) advances to take on Lancaster, which moved to 10-0 on the season with a 29-6 win over Frisco Wakeland. The area round game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.
Meredith finished with three touchdowns on the night, giving him sole possession of Longview’s career individual touchdown record of 58 and the Lobos’ rushing touchdown record of 55. Both records were previously held by Fred Talley, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson.
Haynes joined Meredith in the 1,000-yard club this season, finishing with 192 yards on 18 carries, including touchdown runs of 15 and five yards. Meredith finished the night with 151 yards and scoring jaunts of five, one and 11 yards.
Jordan Allen rounded out the Lobo offense, going 5-of-8 for 67 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown to Jalen Hale, the eighth scoring catch of the season for the sophomore receiver.
Longview’s defense shut down the Panther (6-5) offense from the start.
Decameron Thomas, Tyree Hale and Dylan Davis all pulled down interception and the Lobo defensive line of Joe Jones, Jahkamian Carr, Trevor Tamplin and Arthur Bryant held the Panthers to eight rushing yards on 15 carries.
Lufkin finished with 174 passing yards but was held without a touchdown for the first time in the series between the two rivals since 1989, according to Simpson.
The Panthers got on the board with a 26-yard field goal from Brandon Cano and with a third-quarter safety on a bad snap on a Lobo punt, an ugly area for the home team on an otherwise dominant night.
The 36 points was the largest margin of victory for Longview over Lufkin since 1976.
Jacobi Williams broke up a pass on Lufkin’s opening possession, which resulted in a three-and-out.
A 16-yard run from Meredith, a nine-yard reception from Dekalon Taylor and a 10-yard run from Haynes set up Allen’s pass to Hale. The sophomore made three Panthers miss on his way to a 37-yard score.
Lufkin converted its only third down of the night — via a Lobo penalty — on the next possession before punting for the second time
After a lengthy return from Williams, Haynes made it 13-0 on a 14-yard score.
Thomas’ picked off a Panther pass next before an ugly possession from the Lobo offense gave Lufkin a short field. The Lobo defense then held the Panthers to the field goal.
Meredith had two second quarter touchdowns from there, the first breaking Talley’s individual record and the second setting the new rushing record at Longview High.
Haynes ripped on a 39-yard run on an nine-play, 94-yard march late in the third quarter. Meredith capped the drive with his third touchdown for a 34-5 lead.
After a three-and-out from the Lobo defense, Haynes did it all on an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown.