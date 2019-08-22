Longview will break in the new turf tonight in the lone preseason scrimmage for the Lobos, who will focus on breaking in a new team at the same time.
Seven days before the Lobos officially kick of its state championship defense at Lufkin, Longview will host Texas High tonight at Lobo Stadium with the subvarsity teams getting underway at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be a dress rehearsal heading into the season opener with Lufkin,” Longview head coach John King said. “As always, you want to go out there and see how the kids handle a game-like situation and how they execute without coaches around the huddle.
“We’ve got to get lined up, execute assignments, adjust to what we see from Texas High. We look forward to it, getting to go against someone else for the first time in a while.”
The focus for Longview, which broke in Texas High’s new turf at Grim Stadium in scrimmage action a year ago, will remain on continued improvement for the Lobos, King said.
“Obviously, there’s no scheming against Texas High and we’re going to go out there and focus on improving this football team and the issues that we need to get fixed,” King said. “It’ll be good to continue to do that in a different setting.”
The freshmen and junior varsity teams will get going at 5 p.m. with the freshmen scrimmaging on the grass practice fields while the JV is at Lobo Stadium. Those attending the freshmen scrimmage are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, King said. Both squads will get two 10-minute sessions with the first and second teams.
The varsity teams will get going at 7 p.m. with each unit getting two 12-snap sessions, which will be followed by a special teams portion and one live 15-minute half.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students with all proceeds benefiting the Texas High School Coaches Association’s ‘Our Day to Shine’ program, which raises money for hardship cases for athletes and coaches throughout Texas. King said three players from LHS have received over $9,000 from the benevolence fund in the past.
As far as the final tuneup, King said, offensively, the Lobo offensive line is the first priority.
“I think it would make everyone feel a lot better if our offensive line played well — both units,” he said. “We’ll see. For us to be a good offense, we’ve got to be a solid offensive line. It’s still a work in progress.
“There has been some improvement but it’s not where it needs to be, in my opinion. We’ve still got work to do. It’s the toughest position to get gelled and always takes those guys the longest to get in sync. We’ll see.”
Around three-year starting center Parker Cox, Tim Polk, Malik Miller, Tavion Sterling and Trevor Ford have gotten the bulk of first-team snaps in preseason practice. Senior Owen Kuenemann has seen time at a couple of spots up front, including right tackle.
A steady unit throughout the fall has been the tight end group of Jhailon Braden, Austin Pencheon and Justin Beltran.
“We’ve got to get those guys involved in both areas,” King said of the unit.
There will be a number of players in the mix at wide receiver for quarterback Haynes King, including returner Kaden Kearbey as well as Kyas Moore, Keith Halton, CJ Hopkins and Phillip Washington. Freshman Jalen Hale has been in rotation with the varsity as well.
Same goes for the backfield with junior Kaden Meredith at running back alongside fullbacks Markevion Haynes and Kevin Jones.
Senior JD Williams will get continue to get time at tailback, receiver and quarterback.
“From our skill position guys, we’ve got to have good ball security, run with good pad level and our receivers running crisp routes, catching the ball and getting positive yards,” King said. “It’s going to take all of them to get it going.”
Defensively, the focus will be on adjusting and making calls for a unit that has been vocal throughout practice. Rotation will be there as well in all three levels.
Sawyer Goram-Welch, junior Joe Jones and Andrew Beltran have paved the way up front with several in the mix behind them.
At linebacker, Tyshawn Taylor is back and is joined by Cedric Smith and junior Laqualon Hale with Kybrian Jackson-Jamerson and Malik Cannon on the outside.
At safety, returning starter Robert Pierce is joined by Shannon Jackson with returner Dakirin Buchanan and Patrick Webb at cornerback.
The defense has built some depth that will factor in to the rotation at every spot.
All eyes will be on continued improvement in a different setting on a new playing surface before the focus shifts to a more hostile environment when the wins and loss column is activated.
“We’ve been focusing on ourselves and improving the Lobos, which will continue until the scrimmage is done,” King said. “Then that focus is on to Lufkin.”