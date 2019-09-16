Rivalry road has come to an end.
Now, the pressure is cranking up for the Longview Lobos heading into the final week of non-district action after wins against familiar foes in Lufkin, Marshall and John Tyler.
“We’re playing well on defense and giving ourselves the opportunity to win some games with the way they’re playing,” Longview head coach John King said when asked the state of his team at 3-0. “Offense has been hit and miss. We’re still making way too many mistakes on things that could be prevented and to beat good people, you can’t continue to make those mistakes and try to overcome them.”
Longview has outscored opponents 119-21 in three games, including the first back-to-back shutouts since 1985. Penalties have turnovers have overshadowed those wins, King said, adding that progression, at this moment, is bigger than wins or losses.
“I’m not downplaying a win, that’s the ultimate goal, but it’s about your football team and how they’re progressing through the season and preparing for a difficult district race that is coming quickly, that’s what we’re looking at — the grand scheme of things,” King said. “If you get satisfied or complacent with just winning and not improving then you won’t be ready for the games that are coming down the road, like this week or next week.”
Up next in the final pre-district tuneup for the Lobos is Louisiana perennial power West Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.
West Monroe, an eight-time state champion, enters Friday ranked No. 2 in Class 5A — Louisiana’s largest class — by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.
“By far the best football team we’ve seen this year,” King said of the Rebels, who boast a 27-2 record over the past two seasons with losses in the state semifinals (2017) and state championship (2018). “They’ve been a Louisiana power since the 1990s and have been dominant in the state of Louisiana and the nation for that matter.”
The Rebels come in with a record of 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Memphis (Tennessee) Ridgeway, 37-7, and Shreveport Byrd, 24-0. The lone touchdown the Rebels have allowed this season came late in the season opener.
“It starts up front with both lines,” King said. “They’re big physical and well-coached with a difficult scheme to prepare for. It’s an offensive unit that thrives on running the football and are very similar to us in a lot of ways.
“Defensively, they haven’t been scored on other than their fourth-string junior varsity team that gave up a bomb. They’ve been very stingy and are hard to plan for.”
Friday pits two programs at the top of their respective states in what promises to be a smash-mouth game between the Lobos, the defending Texas state champion and the Rebels, who have been there plenty of times.
“They were minutes away from a state title last year and this is a football team that’s playing like they’re ready to go back and finish it off this year,” King said. “This is a physical and well-coached team and they’re a team on a mission.”
On Friday, Longview’s mission continues across the border.
A PIECE OF HISTORY
Over an hour of game film from the Longview Lobos 1937-40 teams is now ready to be viewed.
David Cotham, in addition to Jeremy Cotham’s book, ‘Friday Night Howl: The History of Longview High School Lobo Football,’ announced that game footage from the late 30s, including Longview’s 1937 state championship game, has been restored, transferred to DVD and is available for purchase.
The public is invited to a release and preview event from 7-8 p.m. tonight at the LISD Athletic Office Green Room. The DVDs are $20 with proceeds benefiting the LISD Foundation.