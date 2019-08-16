After a week of working through the acclimatization period, the Lobos are set to get fully suited out and get some live action in today.
To mark the first day allowed in full pads and full contact, the Lobos will have an instrasquad scrimmage today, tentatively set for 10:30 a.m. following team picture day.
Longview head coach John King said the team looks to get in at least 60 snaps in the scrimmage with the varsity and junior varsity teams.
After a somewhat rocky start where King questioned the focus of the group on Monday, the team has leveled off as installation carried on throughout the week, first in shorts and helmet, then in half-shell with no contact and then limited contact on Friday.
As is the case every year, it's time for full pads and contact. Here's a few quick things to look for in today's intrasquad scrimmage:
NUMBER CHANGES: A few notable number changes heading into 2019 include junior running back Kaden Meredith (7), junior fullback Markevion Haynes (11), senior tight end Owen Kuenneman (67) and junior defensive back Dylan Davis (5).
OFFENSIVE LINE: This still remains the biggest question mark area for the Lobos and a taste of live action against the Lobo defensive front will provide a big test. Three-year starter Parker Cox is at center, in the middle of Trevor Ford, junior Tavion Sterling, Malik Miller and Tim Polk. Kuenneman has seen time throughout the week at several positions up front after making the move from tight end.
TIGHT END: The trio of Jhalion Braden, Austin Pencheon and Justin Beltran have been steady throughout the week both in blocking duties as well as making catches. After a record-breaking year from Jaylin Brown in 2017, the receiving yards for tight ends dropped in 2018, an area that can change heading into 2019.
PASS AND CATCH: Another area where there is depth and competition is the wide receiver spot, which has been hampered with dropped balls throughout the week. Kaden Kearbey, Keith Halton, Kyas Moore, Phillip Washington and CJ Hopkins have been vying to be the go-to target for quarterback Haynes King.
BUSIEST MAN: Senior do-it-all JD Williams continued his tour around the field with time at backup quarterback, tailback, slot receiver and kickoff return.
DEFENSE SETTLING: Patrick Webb has seen the bulk of first-team snaps at the second cornerback spot, opposite of returning starter Dakirin Buchanan. There is competition -- and depth -- at the linebacker level with returning starter Tyshawn Taylor as well as Cedric Smith and Laqualon Hale.
KICKING DUTIES: A big area to watch at every spot on special teams. King has been handling punting duties while newcomer -- and record-breaking Lobo soccer goalie -- Raul Torrez, Spencer Powell, Carlos Vasquez and Ontonio Onofre have been kicking.