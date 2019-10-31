JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW A 18, TYLER LEE 0: TYLER — Isaiah Harris tossed touchdown passes of 25 and 12 yards to Victor Bush, and Ladaylon Jackson added a 9-yard touchdown run for the Lobos in an 18-0 win over Tyler Lee on Thursday night.
Jaxon Holland-Lacey intercepted a pass, and Dekayron Stanford recovered a fumble for the Lobos.
■ LONGVIEW B 22, TYLER LEE 0: TYLER — Rodney Moore threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to D’Quince Lafayette and scored on a 2-yard run for the Lobos in a 22-0 win over Tyler Lee.
Isalyn Taylor added a 45-yard TD run and a two-point conversion run, and Moore also had a two-point conversion run for the Lobos.
■ SPRING HILL 22, P. GROVE 22: Jacaleb Canaday rushed for one touchdown and caught a TD pass for Spring Hill as the Panthers and Pleasant Grove Hawks battled to a 22-22 deadlock at Panther Stadium.
Favour Otujor added a TD run on a reverse, Grayson Crews and Nic Alexander caught two-point conversion passes from James Henry Thomas, who also threw the TD pass to Canada.
Jordyn Attaway and Bryan Roberts intercepted passes for the Panthers.
■ U. GROVE 34, W. OAK 28: UNION GROVE — Davy Branscom rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Cooper Vestal rushed for one score and threw a TD pass to go along with a big night on defense as the Union Grove JV edged the White Oak freshman team, 34-28.
Branscom scored on runs of 2 and three yards, and Vestal had a 3-yard TD run to go along with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Barkley. Barkley also scored on a 15-yard run and added a two-pointer. Vestal had a 2-point conversion run and hit Harlee Kirbis on a two-pointer, and Vestal intercepted three passes on defense.
NINTH GRADE
■ LONGVIEW A 34, TYLER LEE 17: TYLER — Landyn Grant scored on a 1-yard run and tossed a 23-yard TD pass to Jartaivan Wright to lead the Longview Lobos past Tyler Lee, 34-17.
Amarion Hamilton added an 8-yard TD run, and Garrett Jessie had TD runs of 4 and 2 yards to go along with a two-point conversion run. Michael Fields booted a pair of extra points for the Lobos.
Jax Norman recovered a fumble, and Fredirick Hawkins intercepted a pass.
■ LONGVIEW B 22, TYLER LEE 6: TYLER — D’Marcus McGee scored on runs of 14 and 50 yards to lead Longview past Tyler Lee, 22-6.
Jordan Allen tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Kevyon Curry, and the two also hooked up on a 2-point conversion pass. Jacob Carpenter added a two-point conversion run for the Lobos.
■ PINE TREE 22, LINDALE 18: Jonathon Fuller rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Devonte Davis added a rushing touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions and Pine Tree held on for a 22-18 win over Lindale.
Fuller scored on runs of 52 and 4 yards, and Davis had a 41-yard scoring jolt.
Defensive standouts for the Pirates were Nathaniel Ayers, Brody Hodges and Haven Huey.
■ SPRING HILL 36, P. GROVE 14: The trio of Caden Newman, Keith Rockwell and Jack Stovall combined to rush for more than 300 yards, and Isaiah Thomas, Newman, Stovall and Rockwell all scored rushing touchdowns as the Spring Hill Panthers notched a 36-14 win over Pleasant Grove at Panther Stadium.
Stovall also had a pair of two-point conversion runs and threw a two-point conversion pass to Austin Bell. D.Q. Allen added a two-point run.
Newman and Ryan McClain had interceptions for the Panthers.
JUNIOR HIGH
■ CUSHING 8, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Cushing blanked the Union Grove Lions, 8-0, on Thursday.
Standouts for Union Grove in the loss were Jax Daniels, Matthew Hays, Morgan Mayhan, Jacob Griffin, Cole Barkley and Lane Turner.
From Staff Reports