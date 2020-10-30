WYLIE — Longview made quick work of its second-straight district opponent on Friday night.
Now it's time for a showdown.
Behind another big night from Markevion Haynes and Kaden Meredith, Longview jumped to a 31-0 lead in the second quarter and rolled from there in a 52-17 win over Wylie East at Wylie Stadium.
Longview moves to 5-1 overall with the win and 2-0 in District 7-5A, DI action, setting up a big matchup with Highland Park, which moved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in league action with a win over Sherman. The Scots visit Lobo Stadium on Friday.
Longview scored on its first four possessions on on five-of-six in the first half. With five offensive snaps in the third quarter to go with a kickoff return score, the Lobos put up a 21-point frame in the quick and efficient win.
Meanwhile, the Lobo defense forced six-straight punts, including three-consecutive three-and-outs, from the Raiders, who drop to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in 7-5A, DI play. Wylie East first crossed midfield late in the third quarter.
Haynes rumbled for 143 yards in just seven carries and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard, Raider-shedding rumble. Meredith followed with 64 yards on nine carries with scoring runs of four, two and one yards.
Jordan Allen finished 7-of-9 passing for 115 yards at quarterback for Longview with one touchdown, a 43-yard catch-and-run connection with fellow sophomore Jalen Hale on the first snap of the night.
Hale finished with three catches for 56 yards and the score, his sixth touchdown of the season.
Overall, Longview ran 33 plays to 66 from the Raiders.
Spencer Powell added a 19-yard field goal and Jaquarius Cooper had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a big night for the Lobo special teams, which set up the offense in prime field position throughout.
After one first down, Wylie East punted for the first of six-straight possessions.
Allen and Hale connected on the next play and the Lobos hit the ground running from there. Meredith had runs of 17 and 12 yards to set up his first score to give Longview a 14-0 lead.
After a tackle for loss from Jahkamian Carr, Tyree Hale ripped off a 37-yard punt return, setting up Powell's 32-yard kick.
Haynes and Meredith teed off on the next drive and Allen connected with Justin Beltran for a goal-to-go spot. Meredith walked in his second score to put Longview up 24-0.
Penalties derailed Longview's next possession. The Lobos finished with five flags for 55 yards.
After another forced three-and-out, Haynes made two cuts and shed three tackles on his way to a 63-yard touchdown run.
The Raiders then constructed their best drive of the night to get on the board just before halftime on a 30-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarter Terrell Washington.
Cooper's kickoff return highlighted the third quarter, which included touchdown runs from Haynes and Meredith to give the one-two punch five on the night.