Longview will recognize 41 seniors and five student assistants Friday night in the last home game currently on the schedule.
With a playoff spot secured in the Lobos’ 55-0 win over North Mesquite this past week, win No. 9 of the season for Longview will add another home game to the 2-2019 season.
“We’ve accomplished one of the three goals for district play,” Longview head coach John King said. “If we want to bridge the game between goals and accomplishments we’ve got to be a disciplined football team and get to work.”
Longview can lock up the top seed in Division II out of District 11-6A with a win on Friday against Tyler Lee, who comes in fighting for a playoff spot of its own.
The Lobos control their own destiny in terms of securing a home game in the postseason opener. Such is the case for Lee as well as the Red Raiders return to Lobo Stadium at 5-3 overall and 2-2 in 11-6A.
‘Much improved’ is how King describes Lee, who comes in with three losses on the season by a combined 12 points, including back-to-back, last-minute losses in 11-6A against Mesquite, who scored with seven seconds left for a 18-14 win, and Rockwall, who went ahead this past week with 1:48 left for a 35-32 win. Lee fell to Mesquite Poteet, 18-14, in Week 4.
“They’re a team that has been in every game that they’ve lost and dominated in the games that they’ve won,” King said. “They’re hungry and have a battle with Mesquite and Mesquite Horn for the third and fourth playoff spots.”
Mesquite enters Week 10 of the season at 3-1 in 11-6A with Rockwall and Longview left. Mesquite Horn is 1-3 in 11-6A and hosts North Mesquite on Friday. The Red Raiders and Jaguars close out the season at Rose Stadium, which is setting up to be a battle for the last playoff spot.
It’ll be a battle on the ground on Friday night between Longview and Lee, who, combined, have 4,399 rushing yards this season.
Lee is led by the sophomore duo of Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, who have 950 and 491 yards, respectively, with 17 total touchdowns. Donnell recently picked up his first collegiate offer from Arkansas. Quarterback Mark Patton, in his designed role, has 256 rushing yards with seven touchdowns.
“A lot of speed at running back with Donnell on the perimeter and Miller, who can crease it,” King said. “The quarterback (Trent Adams) is getting the ball to the receivers more so now than early in the year and they’ll have the trick play and surprise that you’ve got to be ready for.
“Solid offensive line. Adams is the normal down quarterback and Patton is a big kid that has a knack in the power run game. He’s run hard and tough all year long and getting yards when they need to have them.”
Defensively, Lee is third in 11-6A behind Longview and Mesquite with an average of 319.9 yards allowed per game.
“They’re impressive with their front six — the line is disruptive and is going to twist, blitz and jump the font. The safety (Elliott Davison) is the leading tackler (82) and is what you’re looking for in a 4-2-5 defense. He runs the alley and makes plays.”
On the season, Lee is averaging 6.9 yards per carry while the Lobo defense is allowing 2.4 yards per carry.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium between two teams with plenty left to play for with two games left in the regular season.