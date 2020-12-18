MESQUITE — Longview did everything it was going to take to win its second-round showdown with Lancaster on Friday night.
And then some.
Behind a dominant, turnover-forcing night from the Lobo defense, Longview's offense cashed in on the opportunities - scoring 42 unanswered points - for a 56-20 win over previously-unbeaten Lancaster in a Class 5A, Division I, Region II area round playoff at Memorial Stadium.
With the win over the third-ranked Tigers, the Lobos (9-2) advance to the regional semifinals and will meet No. 1 Denton Ryan, which moved to 11-0 on the season with a 52-21 win over College Station. The Lobos and Ryan will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium.
Lancaster's season ends at 10-1.
Longview's defense was shutdown for the majority of the night and used its physicality to come away with four turnovers, all of which led to Lobo touchdowns.
Lancaster finished with 228 total yards and 20 points after coming in averaging over 65 points and 542 yards per game. The Tigers had 45 rushing yards on 29 carries and 183 passing yards.
Jahkamian Carr had a tackle for loss on a bad snap on a Lancaster one that pinned the Tigers at its own 1-yard line, which led to a quick Lobo touchdown. Carr also added a fumble recovery off an Arthur Bryant forced fumble.
Trevor Tamplin forced a fumble and recovered another in the end zone for a score. Joe Jones and Kybrien-Jackson Jamerson also recovered turnovers from the Tigers.
The linebacker duo of Laqualon Hale and Devean Isaac were a force throughout the night for the Lobo defense, which held Lancaster to 1-of-11 on third-down conversion attempts.
Offensively, Jordan Allen finished with four overall touchdowns, two on the ground and two passes to Jalen Hale on connections of 63 and two yards. Allen finished 4-of-9 passing for 100 yards and had 35 rushing yards on five carries with score of seven and three yards.
All 100 yards went to Hale, who snagged away a jump ball from a defender before shedding a tackle and racing to the end zone for a 63-yard score. His second was a two-yard jump ball from two yards out just before halftime to put the Lobos ahead, 35-7.
Kaden Meredith tacked on another 100-yard night on the ground with tough runs throughout totaling 107 yards on 26 carries. He had scoring runs of 20 and five yards. Markevion Haynes added a three-yard score and finished with 90 yards on 13 carries.
In total, Longview finished with 312 total yards.
Lancaster struck first on the first snap of the night, a 75-yard sweep from DQ James to put the Tigers ahead quickly.
Longview's first two possessions went for three-and-outs.
On Lancaster's third possession, Carr recovered a bad snap on a punt from the Tigers at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Haynes was in the end zone for a 7-7 game midway through the first quarter.
Carr had a tackle for loss to force a third-straight Tiger punt and on the next snap, Allen and Hale connected for the first time on a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Lobos the lead.
They wouldn't let it go from there, rattling off 28 more unanswered points in a total-team, opportunistic night as the underdogs.