Longview's offense found its traction and for the second-straight week, the Lobo defense fit the bill.
After a scoreless first quarter, Longview posted 53 points over the final 36 minutes and the Lobo defense pitched a homecoming shutout in a 53-0 win over Marshall on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
With the win, Longview heads into its nationally-televised showdown with John Tyler at 2-0 on the season. Marshall, who drops to 0-2, visits Carthage next.
Marshall, breaking in a new quarterback or two, played keep away in the first half from the Lobos, who punted on its first possession but put points on the board the rest of the way.
"I thought they played and handled everything well," Longview head coach John King said of the Lobo defense. "They threw us for a loop when they came out in the old single wing. I was impressed that they did that. They thought running the clock down and sticking with that would give them the best chance.
"They had a good plan there for a little while but we got it figured out and stopped. Getting them in negative plays and behind the sticks really limited that."
Kaden Meredith hit paydirt three times, two on the ground and hit the trio on a 79-yard kickoff return in a 23-point third quarter to blow things out. The junior finished with 11 carries for 67 yards with scores of 23 and one yard.
Longview, using seven different ball carriers, totaled 246 rushing yards on 31 carries. Jaharious Jones had 61 yards and a two-yard score and Xavier Jimmerson tacked on 57 yards and a 10-yard touchdown in the second half.
Lobo quarterback Haynes King finished 11-of-17 for 208 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season, on a nine-yard touchdown to tight end Jhailon Braden.
Kyas Moore turned in his second 100-yard game of the season with five catches for 129 yards.
Lobo kicker Antonio Onofre drilled a 45-yard field goal to close out the first half. Raul Torrez had three touchbacks on kickoff.
Meanwhile, the Lobo defense held Marshall, who started Demarcus Williams in the first half before Brett Burris took over in the second, to 97 total yards -- 40 yards on 31 carries and 57 passing yards.
Robert Pierce came down with an interception and Cedric Smith took a tipped ball from Marque Jackson. Tyshawn Taylor was solid throughout with two early tackles for loss and jumped on a third-quarter safety.
Longview was hit for 11 penalties, totaling 111 yards. Marshall had six penalties for 73 yards.
The Lobo defense forced a punt on Marshall's opening possession. The Mavericks ran the play clock to inside five seconds throughout the opening half.
After a quick first down, Longview, hampered by a hold, was forced to punt for a 0-0 tie after the first quarter.
It was all endzone from there from Longview.
King hit Moore on a third down, where the Lobos finished 5-of-7, early in the second quarter to set up Meredith's 23-yard touchdown.
After a Marshall punt, JD Williams sprinted 17 yards up the middle to make it 14-0. Onofre, iced three times, connected on a 45-yard field goal. He went three-for-three on the attempt after two Marshall timeouts for a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Meredith had a one-yard run and a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after a safety from the Lobo defense. King capped a 23-point third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Braden and a 40-0 lead.
Jimmerson and Jones capped off the 53-0 rout with fourth-quarter scores.