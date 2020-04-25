There were a lot of words thrown out when Longview product and Texas Tech defensive lineman Broderick Washington heard his name called Saturday..
Determination. Sacrifice. Work ethic. Belief. Physicality.
All of the above paid off for Washington, who was selected in the 5th round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
"I just kept working and kept the faith," Washington said. "At the end of my junior season, I didn't see myself being drafted but I took some time, reflected and started living by those words.
"I made a change and blessings started falling."
Washington, who was selected 170th overall, was one of three East Texans heading to the league with a deal on Saturday.
Fellow Lobo teammate JaMycal Hasty and former Gilmer standout Blake Lynch -- who were teammates at Baylor opposite Washington's Red Raiders -- signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, as free agents.
On Friday, Daingerfield's Denzel Mims was drafted by the New York Jets and New Boston's Jeff Gladney was picked by the Vikings.
In total, 33 players that played high school ball in Texas were selected in the 2020 draft.
"Texas is king," Washington said with a big laugh.
Washington saw his stock rise significantly this spring after his season seasons with standout performances at the NFLPA Bowl and Senior Bowl before he headed to the combine.
Those showings earned him a few offers if he wasn't drafted, he said, but getting that phone call was an indescribable moment.
"I was anxious the entire time, a good nervous though," Washington said. "My biggest thing was just to have an opportunity at the end of the day.
"I knew I had a few offers waiting so I was relieved a little bit, I guess. Everyone just told me to relax. I fixed a plate a food and then my phone started ringing.
"It was the Baltimore Ravens. It's really tough to describe that moment."
Hasty and Lynch will both bring versatility to the next level with him. Hasty drew praise for his blocking and ball-catching ability out of the backfield at running back. Lynch, meanwhile, was a do-it-all standout for the Baylor defense throughout his career.
It all started with Washington, an offensive lineman at Longview, blocking for Hasty.
"I've been battling in the trenches my whole life," Washington said. "Lobo football is known for those things -- physicality and toughness.
"I always thought back to those practices. It was always good on good with such high competition that you couldn't take a snap off, you didn't have a choice. You had to be tough. You had to be physical. You had to be competitive. If not, you were going to get eaten alive.
"Those are some of the things I've carried with me to this point."