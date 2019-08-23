It was a grab bag of a little bit of everything Friday night as the Longview Lobos hosted Texas High in its lone scrimmage to wrap the preseason and head into 2019.
Offensively, big runs were followed by busted assignments and fumbles. Nice passes and catches were followed with drops. In more than a few instances, both areas were hampered with penalties.
Defensively, the Lobos were in shutdown mode.
“It wasn’t very impressive on our part,” Longview head coach John King said. “Texas High came in here with a lot of energy and got after us. We didn’t play too great. We made way too many mistakes — penalties, pressure on the quarterback with busted assignments, dropped balls, fumbled balls — and it just wasn’t very good.
“It was more than you expect our of a scrimmage, to be honest. We just weren’t very dialed in. It’s a problem we’ve got to fix and it starts with me.”
On defense, the Lobos were solid from the start and held Texas High to one touchdown on the night against the second team in the live portion.
“I thought the defense played well,” King said. “We didn’t have any bad alignments and it was nice to run around against someone else. Texas High showed us a different look than what we’ve seen for two weeks and it was good to get it adjusted.
“Pursuit to the football was great. We did a good job of maintaining leverage and didn’t give up too many explosive plays.”
It wasn’t all negative for the Lobo offense, either. Longview had a field goal and a touchdown with the first team and the second team went 14-0 in the controlled portion. The first-team offense scored once in the live portion and the second team followed a Tiger touchdown with a score as well.
Quarterback Haynes King targeted several receivers and tight ends on the night, including a 28-yard pass to Kaden Kearbey on an early third down.
King hit tight ends Jhailon Braden and Austin Pencheon for two long passes.
Kaden Meredith, who had a number of 10-plus yard runs, had a 58-yard catch-and-run score.
JD Williams was a standout throughout the night with two catches out of the slot and two long touchdown runs — both featuring big blocks from receiver Phillip Washington — at second-team quarterback. Jaharious Jones ripped a 70-yard touchdown at tailback as well.
Defensively, junior defensive lineman Joe Jones got his night going early with two stops at the line. Patrick Webb recovered a fumble and linemen Sawyer Goram-Welch and Andrew Beltran had back-to-back stops to end a drive in the controlled portion.
In the live portion, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson had a tackle for loss as the Lobo defense forced a three-and-out in its only action in the 15-minute period.
After a pass to Braden and a run from Meredith, King connected with Keith Halton for 20 yards. Meredith need one yard and got 11 on a third down in the redzone, setting up a seven-yard touchdown pass from King to CJ Hopkins.
“There were some positives that I’m probably letting the negatives overshadow but we had some kids make some nice plays,” King said.
“There was a lot of inexperience on the field and you could tell that maybe some of them were trying a little too hard when they need to relax and play ball.”
In the kicking game, the Lobos used three kickers on the night with Antonio Onofre, Spencer Powell and Raul Torrez seeing action. Onofre opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal after a penalty killed a redzone drive.
All-in-all, King said the scrimmage served its purpose and that evaluation and work will continue throughout the week ahead of the season opener against Lufkin at Abe Martin Stadium on Friday.
“We’ve got film to watch and continue to evaluate,” King said. “We’ve got to fix a lot of those things and we’ve got a lot of work to do.
“We have a chance to be a good football team. How good is yet to be determined but I know they’re going to work hard and play hard. That first part starts on Monday.”