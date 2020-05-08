Randy Huffstickler had coaches growing up that had a big influence on him and his future career.
He knew quickly coaching was his calling.
Huffstickler, who came from a quarterback powerhouse in Louisiana before moving on to the collegiate ranks as a player, is retiring from coaching after 38 years in the profession.
Included in the nearly four decades of coaching for Huffstickler is a longtime stint at Tyler Lee and, most recently, a seven-year run on the sidelines for the Longview Lobos.
“This just seems like it was the right time and it was something that I’ve been thinking about for a few years but it’s still hard, a lot harder than people realize,” Huffstickler said. “It’s been a good run and I got a couple of state championships along the way.
“But much more important than those were the kids and coaches. I got to coach some great kids and work with some of the best coaches out there. It’s been a good run.”
Huffstickler was a one-year starter at Southwood High School in Louisiana with Craig Bradshaw — the future NFL quarterback and brother of Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw — a year ahead of him.
Stan Humphries, another quarterback with a pro future ahead of him, followed the next year.
Huffstickler went on to a career at Central Arkansas that led to All-American honors as well as his name throughout the career leaderboards. He was inducted into the UCA Hall of Fame in 2002.
“I had a great offensive coordinator in high school and got the coaching bug so I knew what I wanted to do when I went off to college,” Huffstickler said. “Bradshaw, Humphries — that place turned out some quarterbacks.
“But I knew as a senior that I wanted to be a coach.”
Coaching connections landed Huffstickler a gig at Lamar University out of college and then Northwestern State a few years later.
It was there, in 1987, where he first met a player on the Northwestern State roster: John King.
The two would become friends and talk throughout the years until the first shared the sidelines together again — just on opposite sides.
Huffstickler was an assistant under Lee head coach Mike Owens for 16 years, including the 2004 state title season. That year was the first for King as the head coach of the Lobos, who said he tried to hire Huffstickler for the first time that season. The meeting betweeon the Lobos and Red Raiders was the last loss that season for Lee, which won nine-straight to claim a state championship.
“Vondrell McGee, that tells you all you need to know,” Huffstickler recalled. “We lost in overtime after he broke off another touchdown to drop to 3-3 but we rattled off nine in a row.”
That was the first of two state titles for Huffstickler, who, as a defensive assistant and special teams coordinator, helped guide the Lobos to the Class 6A, Division II crown in 2018.
“Those two title teams were very similar,” Huffstickler said. “Both had a couple of kids that went off to college but for the most part it was just a bunch of high school kids that played ball together, just a couple of good groups that had been together a while, meshed together, played as one and played hard.
“That’s all you want and that was very true in both cases.”
Added King: “Huff is just a great person to be around. He’s great with kids, great with different personalities and just a good people person overall. He’s a hall of fame, all-American quarterback that knows the secondary very well. He’s been a big part of our success and we’ll definitely miss him around here.”
That was Huffstickler’s favorite part of the job, the people.
“I love getting up early, getting to the office and working with the gameplanning and everything,” Huffstickler said. “But it was always the kids.
“That’s the reason, to help mold kids and team them. Then there are your peers that become like family. It’s people of all ages from 50s down to 14-years-old so you get the opportunity to affect a lot of people’s lives. It means something to you to have that chance. I always tried my best to take advantage of that and that’s why you do this.”
Huffstickler said he’s uncertain of what retirement will look like, a tee time Friday was approaching.
Next week, he will celebrate his 38th wedding anniversary with his wife, Dianne. They have two children, Kirby, who is in administration at Houston ISD, and Tyler, who is a baseball coach at Missouri Baptist.