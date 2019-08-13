John Tyler vs Longview
John Tyler vs Longview, on Friday September 14, 2018, at Lobo Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo

Longview and John Tyler will meet once again this season in the 96th clash between the two rivals.

This time, the showdown will be in front of a national TV audience.

Officially announced on Tuesday, the Week 3 game between the Lobos and Lions will be featured on the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 12 at CHRISTUS  Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The game will air on ESPN2 and is one of 11 games from throughout the country to be featured during the showcase, which starts on Aug. 29.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

This story will be updated

Hayden Henry is the beat writer for the Longview Lobos and covers sports throughout East Texas.