Longview and John Tyler will meet once again this season in the 96th clash between the two rivals.
This time, the showdown will be in front of a national TV audience.
Officially announced on Tuesday, the Week 3 game between the Lobos and Lions will be featured on the 2019 GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 12 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The game will air on ESPN2 and is one of 11 games from throughout the country to be featured during the showcase, which starts on Aug. 29.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
