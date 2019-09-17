JUNIOR VARSITY
■ UNION GROVE 14, HARLETON 0: UNION GROVE — Tyler Barkley scored on a 12-yard run, Harlee Kirbis added a 10-yard TD run for the Lions and Union Grove notched a 14-0 win over Harleton.
Adam Hanson tossed a two-point conversion pass to Hunter Cannon for the Lions. James Evans paced the defense with an interception.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 20, MARSHALL 6: MARSHALL — Kelvin Washington carried 15 times for 193 yards and scored twice for Judson in a 20-6 win over Marshall.
Washington’s TD runs came on sprints of 44 and 65 yards. Trenton Boyd added 33 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on six carries.
Kenneth Mosley, Buster Mumphrey and Javon Towns were defensive standouts.
■ FOSTER 24, FOREST PARK 8: Kason Brooks rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns, Da’Morrion Williams tossed a TD pass to Brenden Reese and Foster notched a 24-8 win over Forest Park.
Brandon Horne added 26 rushing yards, and Reese had 12 rushing yards to go along with a 43-yard touchdown reception from Williams — who finished with 51 passing yards.
Ashton Cunningham had a fumble recovery for Foster.
Simon Nava carried 10 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and Justin Watlington added a two-point conversion in the loss for Forest Park.
Andrew Flores carried eight times for 42 yards and also recorded seven tackles. Nava had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss, and D’Kyrian Henderson intercepted a pass.
■ HARLETON 26, UNION GROVE 14: UNION GROVE — Standouts for Union Grove in a loss were Kayden Day with a 40-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, and Jesse Fulmer with an 80-yard TD run.
EIGHTH GRADE
■ JUDSON 38, MARSHALL 8: MARSHALL — Judson’s defense held Marshall to minus 27 yards and no points in the first half en route to a 38-8 win.
Datravion Gates, Christopher Wilder (interception), Kendrick Brown (fumble recovery), Jamario Epps (fumble recovery), Jamerson Daronsbourg and Dakaylen Reese were defensive standouts.
Elijah Johnson rushed for 49 yards and had a two-point conversion. Willie Nelson rushed for 107 yards and scored on runs of 56, eight and 2 yards. Davis Justice added 24 rushing yards, and Andrew Tutt scored on a 2-yard run and threw a 7-yard TD pass to Ethan Harrison.
■ FOSTER 18, FOREST PARK 6: Daedrion Garrett rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, Chris Head scored on special teams and defense and Foster notched an 18-6 win over Forest Park.
Keadryan Parker rushed for 39 yards. Head had a 95-yard two-point conversion return and also returned a fumble for a touchdown, while Chase Smith recovered a fumble and Devin Vargas and Timothy Hutchins were standouts on defense.
For Forest Park, Daizhon Buchanan had 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Billy Smith rushed for 28 yards, and DaBraylon Jones added 42 yards on the ground while completing 2 of 3 passes for 32 yards. Jaiden Simmons caught one pass for 25 yards, and Smith had one catch for seven yards.
Defensive standouts were Raimone Flournoy (forced fumble), Billy Smith (fumble recovery), Hamilton Bradley (fumble recovery), Tavion Morgan (seven tackles), Simmons (six tackles), Felipe Sanchez (three tackles) and Guadalupe Gonzalez (five tackles).
■ HARLETON 42, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Standouts for Union Grove in a 42-0 loss were Matthew Gipson, Rowdy Williams and Vance Aaron.