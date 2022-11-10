Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday/Lobo Stadium, 3012 Airline Road, Longview 75605
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,478 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, and 18 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,118 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (784 receiving yards, 28 rushing yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdowns) … Alijah Johnson (583 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (275 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Ta’Darion Boone (69 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups, six sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one punt block) … Chase Smith (56 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack) … Kaden Brooks (54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Daedrion Garrett (53 tackles, five pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Omarion Watkins (49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and three sacks)
Crosby: Cyrin Myles (1,297 passing yards, 335 rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns) … Kade Eudy (596 passing yards, 95 receiving yards, 50 rushing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Levi Fontenot (622 rushing yards, 36 kickoff return yards, 31 receiving yards, and four rushing touchdowns)
Did you know: The first football meeting between Longview and Crosby will take place during Friday’s Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game … Longview has qualified for 22 straight UIL postseasons … The Lobos won the 2018 Class 6A Division II state championship, and were state finalists and semifinalists twice during that stretch … Crosby will make its 17th playoff appearance in the last 18 seasons … The Cougars were a state runner-up once and a state semifinalist twice during that time.
Last Week: Longview 70, West Mesquite 0; Crosby 59, Goose Creek Memorial 13
Up Next: Winner will play either Frisco Lone Star or Richland