Longview (11-0) vs. Frisco Lone Star (9-2)
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
Stadium: John Kincaide Stadium, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas 75232
Coaches
Longview: John King
Frisco Lone Star: Jeff Rayburn
Last Week: Longview 49, Crosby 15; Frisco Lone Star 55, Richland 15
Up next: Winner will play either Port Arthur Memorial or Frisco Wakeland
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,507 passing yards, 184 rushing yards, and 18 passing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (1,311 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Jalen Hale (784 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns)… Alijah Johnson (689 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns) … Kelvin Washington (284 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Brandavion Steverson (234 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns) … Dakaylen Reese (191 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown) … Jonathan Lee (169 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns)
Frisco Lone Star: Blake Fann (113 tackles, 14 and a half tackles for loss, three pass deflections, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble) … Massimo Russolillo (94 tackles, 15 and a half tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hurry) … Johnny Tre Yanez (71 tackles, 19 and a half tackles for loss, 14 pass deflections, four sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception) … Alexander Adigun (66 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one and a half tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one blocked field goal)… Cannon Woods (54 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two quarterback hurries) … Luke Hudson (45 tackles, six pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions)
Keys: Longview has found a groove running the ball in 2022, and that trend needs to continue if it wants to advance to the third round of the postseason … The Lobos have already produced 3,125 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground this season compared to their 1,562 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air … The team also followed that plan to earn 377 of its 406 total yards of offense and all seven of its touchdowns in last Friday’s bi-district playoff win against Crosby.
WHEN FRISCO LONE STAR HAS THE BALL
Frisco Lone Star: Bennett Fryman (1,557 passing yards, 660 rushing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and seven rushing touchdowns) … Jaylon Braxton (559 receiving yards, 109 punt return yards, 55 kick return yards, 10 passing yards, six receiving touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and one rushing yard) … Davion Groce (510 rushing yards, 127 receiving yards, and five rushing touchdowns) … Gerald Harris (317 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards, 95 kick return yards, five rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown) … Chris Viveros (430 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns) … Jaiden Burnett (277 receiving yards, 245 kickoff return yards, and four receiving touchdowns)
Longview: Ta’Darion Boone (75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight pass break-ups, six sacks, four interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Kaden Brooks (63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break-up) … Chase Smith (62 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception) … Daedrion Garrett (55 tackles, six pass break-ups, one interception, and one fumble recovery) … Xaryus Sheppard (54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked punt) … Omarion Watkins (52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks) … Willie Nelson (46 tackles, five interceptions, four pass break-ups, one defensive touchdown, and one tackle for loss) … Billy Smith (45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and one defensive touchdown)
Keys: Longview needs to continue to lean on its shutdown defense … Frisco Lone Star has scored 412 points in 2022, but it’s facing a Longview unit that has only allowed 92 total points to 11 opponents this season … The Lobos limited Crosby to 120 yards and 15 points last Friday.
Did you know: Longview will play Frisco Lone Star’s football team for the first time on Friday … The Lobos had also never played Crosby on the gridiron until last week’s bi-district playoff matchup … Longview will play a football game at Dallas ISD’s John Kincaide Stadium for the 13th time … The Lobos earned an 11-1 record in their 12 previous visits to the venue between 2007 and 2019 … Longview owns a 17-10 UIL area round playoff record since 1983 … The Lobos are 13-3 in the second round of the postseason since John King became head coach in 2004.