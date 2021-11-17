Longview vs. Lancaster
Longview's Jalen Hale pulls down a pass before racing into the endz one during Friday's December 18, 2020 game against Lancaster. The Lobos and Tigers meet again on Friday in an area playoff game at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium.

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

LONGVIEW (8-3) VS. LANCASTER (10-1)

Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Mesquite

Coaches

Longview: John King

Lancaster: Leon Paul

Last week: Longview 45, Magnolia 24; Lancaster 35, Frisco Reedy 15

Up next: The winner faces either Denton Ryan or Magnolia West

WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL

Players to watch

Longview: Jordan Allen (1,158 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (665 passing yards, 384 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (922 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards and 11 receiving touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (655 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (638 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and six rushing touchdowns) … DeKalon Taylor (227 receiving yards, 93 rushing yards, two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown)

Lancaster: Ja’Marcus Piper … Thomas Gort … Kendrick Jones … Jaitlin Hampton … Noah Boulieu … Corian Gipson

Keys: Longview’s offense needs to continue to click because Lancaster’s defense has only allowed 92 points to opponents this season. Thomas is coming off a playoff start in which he recorded 366 yards, so he’s heating up at the right time. Allen has leaned on his dual-threat abilities to find success this season, and the Lobos have notable offensive targets in Hale, Tatum, Lewis and Taylor.

WHEN LANCASTER HAS THE BALL

Players to watch

Longview: Devean Isaac (92 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two sacks and one blocked kick) … Chase Smith (78 tackles, five pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Willie Nelson (61 tackles, seven interceptions, five pass break-ups, two defensive touchdowns and one forced fumble) … Ta’Darion Boone (69 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass break-up) … Kaden Brooks (51 tackles, six and a half sacks, one interception, one pass break-up and one defensive touchdown) … Jeremiah Rougely (53 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked punt)

Lancaster: Glenn Rice (1,376 passing yards, 143 rushing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Broadway (1,047 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards, 32 passing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns) … Phaizon Wilson (804 receiving yards, 42 passing yards, 18 receiving touchdowns and one passing touchdown) … Jaquavius Pipkin (620 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns) … Brandon Faulkner (506 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns) … Dwight Jones (324 receiving yards, 72 rushing yards and five receiving touchdowns)

Keys: Longview needs an all-hands-on-deck defensive approach against a Lancaster offense that’s scored 455 points in the first 11 games this season. A great team performance would come from the efforts of Isaac, Smith, Nelson, Boone, Brooks and Rougely.

Did you know: Longview and Lancaster will meet on the gridiron for the third time … The Lobos beat the Tigers 49-22 in the 2008 Class 4A Division I Region II area playoff round and earned a 56-20 series win in the 2020 Class 5A Division I Region II area playoff round … The football programs have never met in the regular season … Both teams lost their 2021 season opener, but have bounced back … Longview has won eight of its last 10 games, while Lancaster has earned a 10-game win streak.

