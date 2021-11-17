LONGVIEW (8-3) VS. LANCASTER (10-1)
Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Coaches
Longview: John King
Lancaster: Leon Paul
Last week: Longview 45, Magnolia 24; Lancaster 35, Frisco Reedy 15
Up next: The winner faces either Denton Ryan or Magnolia West
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,158 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (665 passing yards, 384 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (922 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards and 11 receiving touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (655 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (638 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and six rushing touchdowns) … DeKalon Taylor (227 receiving yards, 93 rushing yards, two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown)
Lancaster: Ja’Marcus Piper … Thomas Gort … Kendrick Jones … Jaitlin Hampton … Noah Boulieu … Corian Gipson
Keys: Longview’s offense needs to continue to click because Lancaster’s defense has only allowed 92 points to opponents this season. Thomas is coming off a playoff start in which he recorded 366 yards, so he’s heating up at the right time. Allen has leaned on his dual-threat abilities to find success this season, and the Lobos have notable offensive targets in Hale, Tatum, Lewis and Taylor.
WHEN LANCASTER HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Devean Isaac (92 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two sacks and one blocked kick) … Chase Smith (78 tackles, five pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Willie Nelson (61 tackles, seven interceptions, five pass break-ups, two defensive touchdowns and one forced fumble) … Ta’Darion Boone (69 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass break-up) … Kaden Brooks (51 tackles, six and a half sacks, one interception, one pass break-up and one defensive touchdown) … Jeremiah Rougely (53 tackles, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and one blocked punt)
Lancaster: Glenn Rice (1,376 passing yards, 143 rushing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Broadway (1,047 rushing yards, 184 receiving yards, 32 passing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns) … Phaizon Wilson (804 receiving yards, 42 passing yards, 18 receiving touchdowns and one passing touchdown) … Jaquavius Pipkin (620 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns) … Brandon Faulkner (506 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns) … Dwight Jones (324 receiving yards, 72 rushing yards and five receiving touchdowns)
Keys: Longview needs an all-hands-on-deck defensive approach against a Lancaster offense that’s scored 455 points in the first 11 games this season. A great team performance would come from the efforts of Isaac, Smith, Nelson, Boone, Brooks and Rougely.
Did you know: Longview and Lancaster will meet on the gridiron for the third time … The Lobos beat the Tigers 49-22 in the 2008 Class 4A Division I Region II area playoff round and earned a 56-20 series win in the 2020 Class 5A Division I Region II area playoff round … The football programs have never met in the regular season … Both teams lost their 2021 season opener, but have bounced back … Longview has won eight of its last 10 games, while Lancaster has earned a 10-game win streak.