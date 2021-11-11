Magnolia (7-3) vs. Longview (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Notable
Longview: Jordan Allen (1,158 passing yards, 101 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (756 receiving yards, 34 rushing yards and nine receiving touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (647 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards, seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (467 passing yards, 216 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (624 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and six rushing touchdowns) … Devean Isaac (82 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two sacks and one blocked kick) … Chase Smith (72 tackles, five pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Willie Nelson (54 tackles, five pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown)
Magnolia: Ross Choate … Hunter Andrews … William Alexander … Garrison Hefner
Did you know: Longview clinched the second playoff spot from District 7-5A Division I with last week’s 49-0 rivalry win against Tyler, and extended its postseason streak to 21 consecutive seasons … Magnolia won its final two regular season games to finish third in District 8-5A Division I, and qualify for its third straight postseason … This is the first ever football meeting between Longview and Magnolia.
Last week: Longview 49, Tyler 0; Magnolia 52, New Caney 21
Up next: The winner faces either Lancaster or Frisco Reedy