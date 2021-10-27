LONGVIEW (6-2, 3-1) VS. MCKINNEY NORTH (4-5, 3-2)
Time: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Stadium: McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney
Coaches
Longview: John King
McKinney North: Mike Fecci
Last week: No Longview game; McKinney North 50, Sherman 28
Up next: Tyler at Longview; No McKinney North game next week
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Jordan Allen (995 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, nine passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (591 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and nine receiving touchdowns) … Jarrett Lewis (568 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards and five rushing touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (447 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns) … Joshua Thomas (343 passing yards, 150 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns) … Isaiah Harris (164 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards and two rushing touchdowns)
McKinney North: Dylan Frazier … Jake McClain … Luke Paley … Marques Alexander … Andrew Magee … Zion Carter
Keys: Longview has to lean on its great group of offensive weapons to attack the McKinney North defense. Expect Allen to connect with Hale, Lewis, Tatum and Harris throughout the game. The Lobos even have depth at the quarterback position with Thomas.
WHEN MCKINNEY NORTH HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Devean Isaac (65 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and one blocked kick) … Chase Smith (53 tackles, three interceptions, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) … Ta’Darion Boone (45 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass break-up) … Kaden Brooks (40 tackles, four and a half sacks, one defensive touchdown, one interception and one pass break-up) … Willie Nelson (39 tackles, four pass break-ups, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble) … Jeremiah Rougely (37 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles)
McKinney North: Jadan Smith … Gavin Constantine … Elijah Alexander … Jayden Walker … Korbin Hendrix … Kyler Moore
Keys: Longview’s defense has to slow down a McKinney North running attack that includes Smith, Alexander, Walker and Constantine. When it comes to passing, Constantine serves as the quarterback and usually connects with Hendrix and Moore.
Did you know: The football programs met on the gridiron for the first time in 2020 … Longview earned a 55-10 win at Lobo Stadium … Both 2021 teams have three district wins … 3-1 Longview is currently tied for second with Tyler … 3-2 McKinney North is currently in fourth-place.